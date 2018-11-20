×
Jason Derulo Joins Idris Elba, Taylor Swift in ‘Cats’ Movie

Jason DeruloGQ Men of the Year 2018 awards in Berlin, Germany - 08 Nov 2018
CREDIT: CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte

Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has joined the cast of the film “Cats,” the live-action adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Derulo will portray Rum Tum Tugger, a cat who’s rebellious and never satisfied. The cast includes Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Francesca Hayward. Hudson is playing Grizabella, Elba is portraying Macavity, and McKellen is Gus the Theatre Cat.

Tom Hooper will direct from a script he co-wrote with Lee Hall. The musical was based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot.

“Cats” will be produced by Hooper and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, as well as fellow “Les Misérables” producer Debra Hayward, who brought the idea to Working Title. “Cats” will be produced by Working Title Films in association with Monumental Pictures and the Really Useful Group, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Lloyd Webber, and Angela Morrison.

Derulo’s most recent hit, “Goodbye,” has over 60 million streams on Spotify and his single “Colors” has more than 115 million streams across all platforms. His songs “Whatcha Say” and “Talk Dirty” have sold 4 million copies each.

Production of “Cats” is due to begin in December. Derulo is represented by CAA and 23 Management. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

