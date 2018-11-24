×
'Cats' Sets 'Hamilton's' Andy Blankenbuehler as Choreographer

Erin Nyren

Andy Blankenbuehler accepts the award for Best Theatre ChoreographerThe Olivier Awards, Press Room Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 08 Apr 2018
Andy Blankenbuehler has signed on to choreograph the upcoming Universal-Working Title film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Cats,” Variety has confirmed.

Blankenbuehler, who choreographed the recent revival of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s hit musical, is also known as the choreographer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.” He has won three Tonys, for his work on “Hamilton,” “Bandstand,” and “In the Heights.” He also received an Olivier for “Hamilton” and was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2018.

Blankenbuehler has also worked in television, including on the Lionsgate-ABC remake of “Dirty Dancing,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” He staged concert work for both Elton John and Bette Midler, and he conceived, directed and choreographed the hit Caesars Palace production “Nights On Broadway.” He is currently working on FX’s upcoming limited series about the lives of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

The upcoming “Cats” adaptation recently added Jason Derulo to the cast, which also includes Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, the Royal Ballet’s Francesca Hayward, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Ian McKellan.

Derulo will portray Rum Tum Tugger, with Hudson as Grizabella, Elba portraying Macavity, and McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat.

Tom Hooper will direct from a script he co-wrote with Lee Hall. The musical was based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot.

Blankenbuehler is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

“Cats” is dated for Dec. 20, 2019.

