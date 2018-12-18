×
Cate Blanchett’s ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ Drops First Trailer

Cate Blanchett goes missing in the first trailer for Richard Linklater’s latest film, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Based on Maria Semple’s 2012 novel, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” follows the agoraphobic architect Bernadette Fox (Blanchett), who disappears just before a family trip to Antarctica.

“Something unexpected has come up,” Blanchett’s character says on the phone. “It has much more explanation coming, but I have this one shot.”

Her daughter, Bee Branch (Emma Nelson), narrates the story as she investigates her mother’s absence, sharing her findings through a series of documents that includes emails, memos, and transcripts.

Linklater, best known for “Boyhood,” “Dazed and Confused” and “Before Sunrise,” also penned the film’s screenplay alongside Holly Gent Palmo and Vincent Palmo Jr. Megan Ellison’s Annapurna and Nina Jacobson’s Color Force acquired the movie rights in 2013.

The star-studded cast also includes Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Billy Crudup, Troian Bellisario, and Laurence Fishburne.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” is set to hit theaters March 22.

