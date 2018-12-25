Casting Directors Reach Tentative 3-Year Deal on Successor Contract

“We have reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP for the successor agreement to our recently extended 2015 Casting Director Contract,” he said. “As usual, these negotiations were a time to address the challenges and needs of our hardworking Casting Professionals in order to fight for important gains in your Contract with the AMPTP. Teamsters Local 399 and our Casting Steering Committee are recommending the contract for ratification.”
“We will be holding a Ratification Meeting on the same day that Teamsters Local 817 will be holding a Contract Ratification Meeting in New York,” he added.
The casting directors did not begin negotiations with the AMPTP until November, well after the Sept. 30 contract expiration, due to the extended negotiations this summer for a successor deal for the West Coast master contract for about 40,000 members of the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The casting directors agreed to extend their current contract from Sept. 30 until Jan. 11.
SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America obtained three-year successor deals in 2017 and the Directors Guild of America reached its deal in late 2016. The casting directors were able to obtain their first union contract in 2005 following an organizing campaign that lasted three years.
Popular on Variety
Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?
How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?
Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018
Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was
Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere
Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses
John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take
Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set
Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'
Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical
Reps for about 500 casting directors and casting associates have reached a tentative deal on a three-year successor agreement to its master contract with studios and network. The deal covers Teamsters Local 399 in Hollywood and Local 817 in New York have reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. [...]
Nicki Minaj has joined “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The Sony Animation sequel hits theaters on Aug. 16, 2019. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage will all reprise their roles from the first film. They are joined by Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, [...]
Hope, Emily Dickinson told us, is the thing with feathers. Despair, according to Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm’s savagely convincing, brilliantly performed “Until We Fall,” is a thing with fangs and fists. Dropping us into the lives of Danish couple Adam (Dar Salim) and Louise (Lisa Carlehed) as they return to the place from where their son [...]
Korean filmmakers have a knack for turning their national crises into riveting entertainment, choice examples being last year’s “A Taxi Driver” and “1987: When the Day Comes.” Following in that tradition, domestic hit “Default” (which opened Nov. 30 in the U.S.) manages to make currency crashes and the Asian Financial Crisis a juicy subject onscreen. [...]
Fox is finally settling the age-old debate about whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. The studio recently re-cut the classic film’s original trailer to give it a holiday spin. Declaring it “the greatest Christmas story ever told,” Twentieth Century Fox also released a new log line: Facing Christmas 3,000 miles from his estranged wife [...]
Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for allegedly assaulting a former Boston TV news anchor’s teenage son in 2016, Variety has confirmed. According to the Barnstable County Superior Court clerk’s office, Spacey will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over at Nantucket District Court [...]
Hollywood got the best gift of all on Christmas Eve. The domestic box office reached a new benchmark even before the busiest time of year for moviegoing commences. Blockbusters including Disney’s “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2,” Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and Fox’s “Deadpool 2” drove sales past $11.383 billion, according to Comscore. That puts [...]