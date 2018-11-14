Fox Searchlight Executive Cassandra Butcher Joins Bron Studios as Chief Marketing Officer

Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer.

In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners.

Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a part of the development and production process.

“[Co-founder] Aaron [Gibert] and I and the entire Bron team are thrilled to welcome Cassandra to the company,” said co-founder Brenda Gilbert. She will further cement our position as a strong partner to filmmakers and with distributors. She brings so much experience and vision to Bron, as well as a work-ethic and passion that’s exceptional.”

Butcher worked at Fox Searchlight for over a decade as VP of national publicity and worked on best picture Academy Award winners including “The Shape of Water” and “12 Years a Slave,” along with “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” films, “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Crazy Heart,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Prior to that, she was a unit publicist and publicity consultant for multiple studios including Fox, Lionsgate, Screen Gems, MTV Films, and Paramount Pictures. Her credits include “The Secret Life of Bees,” “Notorious,” “Ray,” “Hustle & Flow,” and “Black Snake Moan.”

Bron recently produced Sony’s “The Front Runner” starring Hugh Jackman, which expands nationwide on Nov. 21.