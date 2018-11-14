×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Searchlight Executive Cassandra Butcher Joins Bron Studios as Chief Marketing Officer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer.

In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners.

Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a part of the development and production process.

“[Co-founder] Aaron [Gibert] and I and the entire Bron team are thrilled to welcome Cassandra to the company,” said co-founder Brenda Gilbert. She will further cement our position as a strong partner to filmmakers and with distributors. She brings so much experience and vision to Bron, as well as a work-ethic and passion that’s exceptional.”

Butcher worked at Fox Searchlight for over a decade as VP of national publicity and worked on best picture Academy Award winners including “The Shape of Water” and “12 Years a Slave,” along with “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” films, “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Crazy Heart,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Prior to that, she was a unit publicist and publicity consultant for multiple studios including Fox, Lionsgate, Screen Gems, MTV Films, and Paramount Pictures. Her credits include “The Secret Life of Bees,” “Notorious,” “Ray,” “Hustle & Flow,” and “Black Snake Moan.”

Bron recently produced Sony’s “The Front Runner” starring Hugh Jackman, which expands nationwide on Nov. 21.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Cassandra Butcher Joins Bron Studios as

    Fox Searchlight Executive Cassandra Butcher Joins Bron Studios as Chief Marketing Officer

    Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners. Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a […]

  • greenbook BTS Peter Farrelly

    'Green Book' Director Peter Farrelly on His Production Crew's Drive for Authenticity

    Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners. Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a […]

  • Aretha Franklin performs at pre-inaugural festivities,

    Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace': Helping Her 'Family to Heal and Move on'

    Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners. Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a […]

  • Scott Budnick

    Scott Budnick’s One Community Aims to Make a Difference With Activist Content

    Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners. Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a […]

  • The Quiet Place BTS John Krasinski

    Unexpected Hopefuls Enliven This Year's Oscar Race for Director Gold

    Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners. Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a […]

  • Writer of Ennio Morricone Story Made

    Writer of Ennio Morricone Story Criticizing Tarantino Made 'Terrible Mistakes,' Playboy Says

    Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners. Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a […]

  • Matthew LibatiqueAmerican Society of Cinematographers Awards,

    'A Star Is Born' Cinematographer Matthew Libatique Arrested for Assault

    Fox Searchlight veteran Cassandra Butcher has joined Bron Studios as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Butcher will oversee all the company’s marketing campaigns and collaborate with Bron’s distribution and sales partners. Butcher will work alongside chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and recently appointed chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson. She will also be a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad