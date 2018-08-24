You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Casey Affleck to Produce, Will Take Supporting Role in Sports Drama ‘Fencer’

Dave McNary

Casey Affleck
CREDIT: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA/Shutterstock

UPDATEDCasey Affleck will produce the sports drama “Fencer” through his Sea Change Media company and will take a small supporting role in the movie.

Jasmine McGlade is directing from her own script about a hard-charging female fencer attempting to make the U.S. Olympic team while facing personal demons and childhood rivals. Sea Change Media executive Whitaker Lader is also producing.

McGlade made her feature directorial debut with the 2011 drama “Maria My Love.” She also produced Damien Chazelle’s “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench” and was an executive producer on Chazelle’s “La La Land.”

Affleck will next be seen opposite Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek in “The Old Man & the Gun,” which Fox Searchlight opens on Sept. 28.

News of Affleck’s attachment comes two week after he apologized for his “unprofessional” actions following sexual harassment allegations and admitted to contributing to an unprofessional environment on the set of “I’m Still Here,” which was shot in 2008 and 2009. In an interview with Associated Press, he said, “I tolerated that kind of behavior from other people and I wish that I hadn’t. And I regret a lot of that.”

Two women involved in the production filed two sexual harassment suits against Affleck that were settled in 2010. The controversy resurfaced before he won the best actor Oscar for “Manchester by the Sea” last year, causing him to step back from presenting the best actress Oscar this year. Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented the award to Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“I think it was the right thing to do just given everything that was going on in our culture at the moment,” he said. “And having two incredible women go present the best actress award felt like the right thing.”

The news about Affleck’s attachment to “Fencer” was first reported by Collider.

