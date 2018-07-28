Carrie Fisher’s Brother Approves ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Appearance

The family of Carrie Fisher has expressed its approval of her recently announced presence in the next “Star Wars” film via use of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final ‘Star Wars Episode IX,’ using previously unreleased footage of her shot for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,'” said Fisher’s brother Todd in a statement.

“As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s ‘Princess Leia’ is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film. J.J. Abrams understood Carrie’s iconic role, and he has masterfully re-crafted this final entry to include this unused and very last footage of Carrie ever taken, without resorting to CGI or animatronics. Our family and her fans will look forward with great anticipation for this one!”

Todd Fisher had stated in an interview last April that his sister would be featured in “Star Wars: Episode IX” using unreleased footage, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy denied the claim and said he was “confused.”

“Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character,” director J.J. Abrams said in a statement regarding the use of the footage. “With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

“Her force will forever be with us!” Fisher said.