Carrie Fisher’s Brother Approves ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Appearance

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carrie Fisher
CREDIT: Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The family of Carrie Fisher has expressed its approval of her recently announced presence in the next “Star Wars” film via use of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final ‘Star Wars Episode IX,’ using previously unreleased footage of her shot for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,'” said Fisher’s brother Todd in a statement.

“As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s ‘Princess Leia’ is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film. J.J. Abrams understood Carrie’s iconic role, and he has masterfully re-crafted this final entry to include this unused and very last footage of Carrie ever taken, without resorting to CGI or animatronics. Our family and her fans will look forward with great anticipation for this one!”

Todd Fisher had stated in an interview last April that his sister would be featured in “Star Wars: Episode IX” using unreleased footage, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy denied the claim and said he was “confused.”

“Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character,” director J.J. Abrams said in a statement regarding the use of the footage. “With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

“Her force will forever be with us!” Fisher said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Carrie Fisher

    Carrie Fisher's Brother Approves 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Appearance

    The family of Carrie Fisher has expressed its approval of her recently announced presence in the next “Star Wars” film via use of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final […]

  • Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn in

    Box Office: 'Mission Impossible -- Fallout' Rocketing to $59 Million Debut

    The family of Carrie Fisher has expressed its approval of her recently announced presence in the next “Star Wars” film via use of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final […]

  • Durban Makes Push to Bring African

    Durban Makes Push to Bring African Docs to Global Audiences

    The family of Carrie Fisher has expressed its approval of her recently announced presence in the next “Star Wars” film via use of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final […]

  • Kelly Jenrette

    Kelly Jenrette Joins Jeffrey Wright in Netflix's 'All Day and a Night'

    The family of Carrie Fisher has expressed its approval of her recently announced presence in the next “Star Wars” film via use of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final […]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Sees Compensation Fall 59% to $14.4 Million

    The family of Carrie Fisher has expressed its approval of her recently announced presence in the next “Star Wars” film via use of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final […]

  • Mark Ruffalo

    Mark Ruffalo, Common Advocate for Families Still Separated at Border in Emotional Video

    The family of Carrie Fisher has expressed its approval of her recently announced presence in the next “Star Wars” film via use of previously unreleased footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” “I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad