You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Focus Features Exec Carlotta Florio Johnson Dies

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carlotta Florio Johnson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Driftwood Events

Former Focus Features executive Carlotta Florio Johnson died on Sept. 19 at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., after suffering a stroke.

Johnson began her entertainment career as Michael Eisner’s assistant at Paramount, and rose through the ranks from the theater division to the movie department. Johnson was first based in New York then moved to Los Angeles in 1986. She worked at TriStar Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions, AMC, and more. She later became vice president at Columbia and headed the awards department for Focus Features, where her efforts as an Academy consultant garnered numerous Oscar nominations for studio films. After retiring from full-time work in 2010, Johnson continued freelancing with various studios and ventured into television publicity.

Before working in entertainment, Johnson was a secretary to top executives like Estee Lauder, and spent five years at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Johnson was born in Jamaica, Queens, and earned her B.A. from Vassar College. She is survived by her husband Ed Johnson and niece Giulia Casazza Zucca. A memorial will be held in L.A. at a date and location that’s currently undetermined.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Christian Bale

    First Look at Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in 'Vice'

    Former Focus Features executive Carlotta Florio Johnson died on Sept. 19 at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., after suffering a stroke. Johnson began her entertainment career as Michael Eisner’s assistant at Paramount, and rose through the ranks from the theater division to the movie department. Johnson was first based in New York then moved to […]

  • Rose ByrneMichael Kors show, Arrivals, Spring

    Rose Byrne Joins Hilary Swank's Sci-Fi Thriller 'I Am Mother'

    Former Focus Features executive Carlotta Florio Johnson died on Sept. 19 at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., after suffering a stroke. Johnson began her entertainment career as Michael Eisner’s assistant at Paramount, and rose through the ranks from the theater division to the movie department. Johnson was first based in New York then moved to […]

  • Carlotta Florio Johnson

    Former Focus Features Exec Carlotta Florio Johnson Dies

    Former Focus Features executive Carlotta Florio Johnson died on Sept. 19 at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., after suffering a stroke. Johnson began her entertainment career as Michael Eisner’s assistant at Paramount, and rose through the ranks from the theater division to the movie department. Johnson was first based in New York then moved to […]

  • Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart on 'Night School,' the 'Jumanji' Sequel, and Why He Wants to Direct

    Former Focus Features executive Carlotta Florio Johnson died on Sept. 19 at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., after suffering a stroke. Johnson began her entertainment career as Michael Eisner’s assistant at Paramount, and rose through the ranks from the theater division to the movie department. Johnson was first based in New York then moved to […]

  • Venom, A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Fans Accused of Writing Fake 'Venom' Reviews to Support 'A Star Is Born'

    Former Focus Features executive Carlotta Florio Johnson died on Sept. 19 at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., after suffering a stroke. Johnson began her entertainment career as Michael Eisner’s assistant at Paramount, and rose through the ranks from the theater division to the movie department. Johnson was first based in New York then moved to […]

  • Noah Centineo Charlie's Angels

    Noah Centineo Joins 'Charlie's Angels' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former Focus Features executive Carlotta Florio Johnson died on Sept. 19 at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., after suffering a stroke. Johnson began her entertainment career as Michael Eisner’s assistant at Paramount, and rose through the ranks from the theater division to the movie department. Johnson was first based in New York then moved to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad