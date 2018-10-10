Carey Mulligan Reflects on #MeToo Movement: ‘Things Have Irrevocably Changed’

As the #MeToo movement approaches its first anniversary, actress Carey Mulligan is hopeful.

“Within our industry, I think there been some concrete developments that are very encouraging,” she said at the Los Angeles premiere of IFC’s family drama “Wildlife” on Tuesday. “There are structures going into place. Sadly, it appears that in the general sphere things are still moving at a glacial pace.”

Mulligan noted that attitudes in the entertainment industry have shifted since she broke into the biz as a teenager in the early 2000s. Her first film credit was in 2005’s “Pride & Prejudice” as Kitty Bennett.

“I think and I hope that some things have irrevocably changed,” she said. “I do think that women and men coming into the business have a different environment than when I started 15 years ago.”

In “Wildlife,” Mulligan portrays an American mother in Montana in 1960, who struggles to fend for herself and her teenage son amid a disintegrating marriage to a pro golfer (Jake Gyllenhaal). The British actress said her role offered a unique challenge.

“Doing an American accent is always very tricky for me, so I’ve worked with dialogue coach Tim Monach for the last eight years any time I do one,” she said. “There’s a lot of repetition to get it right.”

CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

“Wildlife” is the directorial debut of actor Paul Dano, who also adapted the script with Zoe Kazan. While introducing the movie, Dano praised Alex Saks, one of the producers of “Wildlife,” for taking a chance on a directorial novice.

“She not only let us make us the film we wanted to make, but she helped us make the film — which is a rare thing for a first-time filmmaker in Hollywood,” he said.

Kazan, who starred in 2017’s acclaimed romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” said the process of watching the movie come to life was a constant surprise.

“I don’t think movies ever turn out the way you think they’re going to,” she mused on the red carpet. “They say you make a movie many times. As you make it you learn what it wants to be. Most of the surprises were really glorious.”

After the screening at the Arclight Hollywood, guests headed a few blocks east to an afterparty at Paley.

“Wildlife” opens in limited release in Los Angeles on Oct. 19 before expanding nationwide.