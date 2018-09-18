Brie Larson Takes Flight in ‘Captain Marvel’ First Trailer

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney-Marvel revealed the first trailer of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during the Oscar winner’s Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“War is a universal language,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury tells Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. “I know a renegade solider when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come from above.”

Fury continues to narrate the footage: “Space invasion, big car chase — truth be told, I was ready to hang it up until I met you today.”

Captain Marvel’s real name is Carol Danvers, who was a pilot in the United States Air Force. Danvers becomes fused with alien DNA following an accident, and she is granted superhuman strength. In the clip, Danvers says she doesn’t remember her life before gaining her Captain Marvel powers.

“I keep having these memories,” she says. “I see flashes. I think I had a life here. But I can’t tell if it’s real.”

“Captain Marvel” is the first Marvel film to star a solo female superhero and the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following 2018’s “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The film is written and directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, Marvel’s first female director.

Fans were only briefly introduced to her character during the post-credits scene of “Infinity War,” when she is paged by Nick Fury and her emblem appears on the device. Captain Marvel first made her comic debut in 1968.

Some familiar faces will return to “Captain Marvel,” such as Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson and Jackson as Nick Fury. The star-studded cast also includes Gemma Chan debuting her character Minn-Erva and Annette Bening in an undisclosed role. Other cast members include Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace as young Carol Danvers.

“Captain Marvel” is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019. Watch the full trailer above.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Captain Marvel

    Brie Larson Takes Flight in 'Captain Marvel' First Trailer

    Disney-Marvel revealed the first trailer of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during the Oscar winner’s Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.” “War is a universal language,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury tells Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. “I know a renegade solider when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come […]

  • The House With a Clock in

    Film Review: Jack Black in 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls'

    Disney-Marvel revealed the first trailer of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during the Oscar winner’s Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.” “War is a universal language,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury tells Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. “I know a renegade solider when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come […]

  • Alessio Cremonini, Andrea Occhipinti, Jasmine Trinca,

    Head of Italian Distributors' Group Resigns Over Venice-Netflix Release Spat

    Disney-Marvel revealed the first trailer of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during the Oscar winner’s Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.” “War is a universal language,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury tells Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. “I know a renegade solider when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come […]

  • The Sisters Brothers

    ‘The Sisters Brothers,’ ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ Added to London Film Festival Lineup

    Disney-Marvel revealed the first trailer of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during the Oscar winner’s Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.” “War is a universal language,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury tells Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. “I know a renegade solider when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come […]

  • San Sebastian Festival to Sign Gender

    San Sebastian Festival to Sign Gender Parity Charter

    Disney-Marvel revealed the first trailer of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during the Oscar winner’s Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.” “War is a universal language,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury tells Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. “I know a renegade solider when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come […]

  • Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong

    Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong Kong Film Festival

    Disney-Marvel revealed the first trailer of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during the Oscar winner’s Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.” “War is a universal language,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury tells Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. “I know a renegade solider when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come […]

  • Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Feng Xiaogang Cut From 'Ash Is Purest White' as Fan Bingbing Scandal Spreads

    Disney-Marvel revealed the first trailer of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during the Oscar winner’s Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.” “War is a universal language,” Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury tells Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. “I know a renegade solider when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad