Brie Larson Kicks Ass in New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Disney-Marvel has dropped a new trailer for Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” during Monday Night Football.

In the trailer, which features an old lady who can also kick butt, Larson’s Captain Marvel begins to question her history after she start remembering her previous life on Earth — before she became part-Kree and a superhero. The trailer also features Samuel L. Jackson, looking much younger, and gives audiences a look at Jude Law as Mar-Vell.

Larson is starring opposite Jackson, Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Clark Gregg.

“Captain Marvel” is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from a script by “Inside Out” scribe Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman. The project is based on the Marvel character Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. She becomes Captain Marvel after she gains the superpowers of strength, energy projection and flight. “Captain Marvel” is set in 1995.

Larson was announced as the character during San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. Details of the plot have been kept under wraps. Disney plans to release the movie on March 8, 2019.

“Captain Marvel” will be 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Disney unveiled a new poster for “Captain Marvel” on Sunday.

Watch the full trailer above.

