‘Captain Marvel’ to Be Scored by Female Composer Marking Major Breakthrough

Pinar Toprak has signed on to the superhero movie which is due for release in March 2019.

In a major breakthrough for women composers, Pinar Toprak has been signed to score “Captain Marvel,” the superhero movie due for release in March 2019.

Toprak, who just finished scoring the first season of SyFy’s “Krypton” and who penned additional music for the DC film “Justice League,” is the first female composer to score a major comic-book movie.

Captain Marvel” also happens to be about a female superhero (played by Brie Larson). It’s slated for release in March.

In a post on social media Thursday afternoon, Toprak said, “It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe…. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one.”

She also thanked directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck “for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime” and Marvel music supervisor Dave Jordan.

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Toprak came to the U.S. as a teenager, earning degrees from Boston’s Berklee College of Music and Cal State Northridge. She spent time programming at Hans Zimmer’s studio, eventually scoring video games, films and TV. Her additional-music credit on “Justice League” helped her land the “Krypton” gig.

