Capitol Music Group Names Anton Monstead EVP of Soundtracks and A&R

Anton Monsted has been named Executive Vice President of Soundtracks and A&R for Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by CMG President Ashley Newton and COO Michelle Jubelirer. According to the announcement in this newly created role, Monsted, a veteran film and TV music supervisor, executive and producer, will oversee the company’s development and implementation of soundtrack projects and serve as the company’s chief liaison to the film and television communities. Monsted will report to Newton and be based in Hollywood at CMG’s iconic Capitol Tower.

Prior to arriving at CMG, Monsted was SVP of Music at Twentieth Century Fox, where he oversaw music for films produced by that company, as well as Fox 2000, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox Animation. Notable projects with which Monsted was involved include “Hidden Figures,” “Logan” and “The Greatest Showman.” For the latter film, Monsted supervised its music from its early development, workshops, pre-production, rehearsals, songwriting and production through to delivery, working closely with its filmmakers, songwriters, cast and music producers. The film’s soundtrack album, which he oversaw for Fox, is one of the top albums of 2018.

Before joining Fox in 2013, Monsted began his career as an assistant to writer, producer, director Baz Luhrmann on the 1996 film adaptation of “William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet.” The next year, Monsted and Luhrmann collaborated under their music production pseudonym, BLAM, releasing the compilation album “Something for Everybody.” His work with Luhrmann continued on 2001’s “Moulin Rouge,” which was nominated for eight Oscars, as well as “Australia” and “The Great Gatsby.”

According to Newton, “The powerful union of music, film and television is so vibrant and important, and we have finally found the ideal creative executive to represent us in this realm. Anton brings with him taste, expertise and strong relationships as well as an impressive pedigree of success.”

Jubelirer said, “Anton is among the very best in this field, and we’re all thrilled that he will be representing us to the film and TV worlds and leading us to excellence in the years ahead.”

Monsted commented, “We have an opportunity to build the premier home for filmmakers, and their projects, where strong music storytelling walks hand-in-hand with the creation of great soundtrack releases. The audience for music-driven projects crosses borders and culture; Capitol has the artists, the infrastructure, and the vision to meet the appetite of this audience.”