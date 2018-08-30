Harrison Ford’s ‘Call of the Wild’ Adds Colin Woodell (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Woodell is joining Harrison Ford and Dan Stevens in 20th Century Fox’s “Call of the Wild.”

Ford is playing John Thornton, a prospector searching for gold in the unforgiving Yukon. The film is a big-budget adaptation of Jack London’s classic novel of the same name.

Chris Sanders (“The Croods”) is directing “Call of the Wild” from a script by Michael Green (“Logan”). Erwin Stoff is producing, with Diana Pokorny serving as executive producer and Ryan Stafford working as co-producer. Steve Asbell will oversee the production for Fox.

The film will be shot in California, both on location and on sound stages, where it will use cutting-edge digital technology that will help the filmmakers create dog-sled racing sequences. Technoprops, a visual effects studio that was purchased by Fox in 2017 and rechristened Fox VFX Lab, will work on bringing the dogs to life. Its founder, Glenn Derry, is no stranger to creature creation, having previously worked on “Avatar” and “The Jungle Book.”

Woodell appeared opposite Claire Foy in Steven Soderbergh’s most recent film, “Unsane.” He also stars in the USA Network series “The Purge.” Woodell previously had major arcs on Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” and ABC’s “Designated Survivor.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists and Management 360.

