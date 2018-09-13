Harrison Ford’s ‘Call of the Wild’ Casts Omar Sy (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Intouchables” star Omar Sy is set to join Harrison Ford and Dan Stevens in “Call of the Wild,” sources tell Variety.

Colin Woodell is also on board.

Ford plays John Thornton, a prospector searching for gold in the unforgiving Yukon, in the adaptation of the classic Jack London novel. It is unknown who Sy will play in the pic.

Chris Sanders (“The Croods”) is directing “Call of the Wild” from a script by Michael Green (“Logan”). Erwin Stoff is producing, with Diana Pokorny serving as executive producer and Ryan Stafford working as co-producer. Steve Asbell will oversee the production for 20th Century Fox.

The movie will be shot in California, both on location and on sound stages, where it will use technology that will help the filmmakers create dog-sled racing sequences. Technoprops, a visual effects studio that was purchased by Fox in 2017 and renamed Fox VFX Lab, will work on bringing the dogs to life.

Best known for his breakout role in the French film “The Intouchables,” Sy has landed a number of gigs in big-budget hits that include “Jurassic World,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

He is repped by CAA and Agence Adequat.