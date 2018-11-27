‘Black Panther’ Scribe Joe Robert Cole to Write ‘Call of Duty’ Movie Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Activision Blizzard Studios is already getting the gears turning on a sequel to “Call of Duty,” tapping “Black Panther” scribe Joe Robert Cole to pen the upcoming second installment.

The studio hired “Sicario 2” director Stefano Sollima earlier this year to helm the first film, which is an adaptation of the popular video game, and even though a cast hasn’t been assembled, the studio wants a sequel script ready to go as soon as the first pic goes into production next year.

Activision Blizzard Studios presidents Stacey Sher and Nick van Dyk are producing, along with Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick. Coco Francini is also producing.

Neither film currently has a distributor.

Cole, who was recently named one of Variety‘s 10 Writers to Watch, has been on a roll since penning the script to Disney and Marvel’s global hit “Black Panther.” Since then, he has landed writing jobs on such high-profile projects like “Failsafe” at Netflix.

Cole most recently penned and directed the Netflix movie “All Day and a Night,” starring Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders. He is repped by Circle of Confusion and attorney Geoffry Oblath.

Activision Blizzard Studios did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.