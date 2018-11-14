California Bans Filming on State Parks, Beaches in Wildfire Zones

The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the California wildfire zones until further notice.

The commission made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Woolsey fire was at 35% containment on Tuesday after burning about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days. More than 400 structures have been destroyed.

“Due to the devastating fires in the Malibu area, Highway 1 along Pacific Coast Highway is closed to north and southbound traffic from Sunset Blvd. (Los Angeles County) to Las Posas Road (Ventura County),” the commission said. “Applications for filming along this portion of PCH, as well as filming at the following State Parks and Beaches will not be accepted until further notice: Malibu Creek State Park, Malibu Pier, Tapia State Park, Point Mugu State Park, Sycamore Cove State Beach, Leo Carrillo State Park, Robert Meyer Memorial State Beach (El Matador, El Pescador and La Piedra), Point Dume Bluffs State Park, Point Dume State Beach, Paradise Cove.”

The commission also said Will Rogers State Historic Park is being used as a staging area for firefighters and is currently off-limits to filming. Los Angeles County beaches permitted by FilmL.A. are also currently inaccessible due to road closures and fire damage, including Surfrider Beach, Dan Blocker, Westward, Zuma, and Nicholas Canyon.