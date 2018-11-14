×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

California Bans Filming on State Parks, Beaches in Wildfire Zones

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the California wildfire zones until further notice.

The commission made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Woolsey fire was at 35% containment on Tuesday after burning about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days. More than 400 structures have been destroyed.

“Due to the devastating fires in the Malibu area, Highway 1 along Pacific Coast Highway is closed to north and southbound traffic from Sunset Blvd. (Los Angeles County) to Las Posas Road (Ventura County),” the commission said. “Applications for filming along this portion of PCH, as well as filming at the following State Parks and Beaches will not be accepted until further notice: Malibu Creek State Park, Malibu Pier, Tapia State Park, Point Mugu State Park, Sycamore Cove State Beach, Leo Carrillo State Park, Robert Meyer Memorial State Beach (El Matador, El Pescador and La Piedra), Point Dume Bluffs State Park, Point Dume State Beach, Paradise Cove.”

The commission also said Will Rogers State Historic Park is being used as a staging area for firefighters and is currently off-limits to filming. Los Angeles County beaches permitted by FilmL.A. are also currently inaccessible due to road closures and fire damage, including Surfrider Beach, Dan Blocker, Westward, Zuma, and Nicholas Canyon.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • A firefighter battles the Woolsey Fire

    California Bans Filming on State Parks, Beaches in Wildfire Zones

    The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the California wildfire zones until further notice. The commission made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Woolsey fire was at 35% containment on Tuesday after burning about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days. More […]

  • Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Gets

    Troubled Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Set for AFI Fest Screening

    The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the California wildfire zones until further notice. The commission made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Woolsey fire was at 35% containment on Tuesday after burning about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days. More […]

  • The Woolsey Fire burns a home

    'Widows,' 'Destroyer' Red Carpets Canceled Due to California Fires

    The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the California wildfire zones until further notice. The commission made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Woolsey fire was at 35% containment on Tuesday after burning about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days. More […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'A Star Is Born' DP Matthew Libatique on Lensing With Bradley Cooper

    The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the California wildfire zones until further notice. The commission made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Woolsey fire was at 35% containment on Tuesday after burning about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days. More […]

  • 'SNL' Star Darrell Hammond Reveals Past

    'SNL' Star Darrell Hammond Reveals Past Trauma in Documentary Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the California wildfire zones until further notice. The commission made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Woolsey fire was at 35% containment on Tuesday after burning about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days. More […]

  • 'Amazing Grace' Review: Aretha Franklin's 1972

    DOC NYC Film Review: 'Amazing Grace'

    The California Film Commission has banned filming in state parks and beaches in the California wildfire zones until further notice. The commission made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Woolsey fire was at 35% containment on Tuesday after burning about 150 square miles of land in Ventura and Los Angeles counties in six days. More […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad