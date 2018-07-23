Caleb Landry Jones Joins Jim Jarmusch’s Zombie Movie ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

Caleb Landry Jones has joined the ensemble of Jim Jarmusch’s zombie pic “The Dead Don’t Die.”

Jones was seen in on-set photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Details behind his role are currently unknown.

Jones joins Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, and Chloe Sevigny. The film is already filming in Upstate New York. This marks Focus Features’ third Jarmusch feature following 2005’s “Broken Flowers” and 2009’s “The Limits of Control.” Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan are producing the movie.

Jarmusch previously portrayed the world of the undead in the 2013 fantasy drama “Only Lovers Left Alive,” toplined by Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Anton Yelchin, Jeffrey Wright, Slimane Dazi, and John Hurt. The movie was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the pic.

Jones’ reps could not be reached for comment.

Jones recently wrapped filming on an untitled Lone Scherfig film, which is currently in post-production. He was most recently seen in Justin Kelly’s “Welcome the Stranger” and Peter Brunner’s “To the Night.” His other credits include “X-Men: First Class,” “American Made,” and “Get Out.”

