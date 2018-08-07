Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Play a Marvel Villain: ‘The Baddest-Ass Lady You’ve Ever Seen’

In this week’s special Variety issue on transgender Hollywood, Caitlyn Jenner talked about how she’s secretly meeting with members of Congress to fight for equality.

But just as surprisingly, she also revealed that she might be open to acting. Jenner said that her dream role would be a comic-book villainess. “In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you’ve ever seen in your life,” Jenner said. “They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice.”

Before she transitioned, Jenner co-starred on TV’s “CHiPs” and she once auditioned for “Superman,” prior to Christopher Reeve getting the part.

Jenner said that she had a difficult time after she won the gold medal at the 1976 Olympics decathlon. “I got all these issues inside me,” she said. She remembered asking herself, “Did I build up this character so big that I’m stuck with Bruce for the rest of my life?”

“And it scared the hell out of me,” Jenner said. “And then four months later, they call up: ‘Would you be interested in a screen test for ‘Superman’?” She auditioned, but she was relieved when she didn’t get the part.

“It was just too much for me,” Jenner said. “I would have gone down as the most macho guy in the world, and that’s not me. It’s not even close to being me.” She smiled. “That’s why I want to play that bad-ass bitch. I can play that girl.”