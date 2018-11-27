CAA Signs ‘I Am Not a Witch’ Director Rungano Nyoni

Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency.

Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film.

Nyoni also wrote the screenplay for “Witch,” the story of 9-year-old named Shula, who is accused of witchcraft after an incident in her village. She is banished to “witch camp,” an actual phenomenon in West African nations like Ghana, where she must navigate her new surroundings and the consequences of her choices.

After premiering at Cannes, the movie went on to play in the official selection at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Over 75 festivals around the world have bestowed more than 20 nominations on the film.

It most recently won the AFI Fest Audience Award, and was also named best film at the Adelaide Film Festival, best directorial debut at the Stockholm Film Festival, two British Independent Film Awards and a BAFTA for outstanding debut by a British filmmaker.

Nyoni continues to be repped in the U.K. by Matthew Bates at Sayle Screen.