×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA Signs ‘I Am Not a Witch’ Director Rungano Nyoni

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency.

Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film.

Nyoni also wrote the screenplay for “Witch,” the story of 9-year-old named Shula, who is accused of witchcraft after an incident in her village. She is banished to “witch camp,” an actual phenomenon in West African nations like Ghana, where she must navigate her new surroundings and the consequences of her choices.

After premiering at Cannes, the movie went on to play in the official selection at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Over 75 festivals around the world have bestowed more than 20 nominations on the film.

It most recently won the AFI Fest Audience Award, and was also named best film at the Adelaide Film Festival, best directorial debut at the Stockholm Film Festival, two British Independent Film Awards and a BAFTA for outstanding debut by a British filmmaker.

Nyoni continues to be repped in the U.K. by Matthew Bates at Sayle Screen.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • 'I Am Not a Witch' Director

    CAA Signs 'I Am Not a Witch' Director Rungano Nyoni

    Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency. Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film. […]

  • Producer Samuel Hadida seen at The

    Samuel Hadida, Producer on 'Resident Evil' and 'True Romance,' Dies at 64

    Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency. Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film. […]

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequels, Spinoffs

    Sony Developing 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequel and Spinoff

    Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency. Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film. […]

  • Zoey Deutch

    Zoey Deutch Joins 'Zombieland' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency. Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film. […]

  • 44th Annual Humanitas Prize Finalists Announced

    'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Among Finalists for 44th Annual Humanitas Prize

    Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency. Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film. […]

  • Aubrey Plaza Spirit Awards

    Aubrey Plaza to Host 2019 Spirit Awards

    Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency. Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film. […]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    National Board of Review Names 'Green Book' Best Film of 2018

    Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has signed with Creative Artists Agency. Nyoni’s debut film “I Am Not A Witch,” which screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2017, is currently the United Kingdom foreign language contender for the Oscars and Golden Globes. The film is currently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad