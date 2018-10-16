CAA Signs ‘RBG’ Filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West

CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West.

The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon.

“RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making it one of the most successful documentaries of the year.

Prior to “RBG,” West executive produced multiple films and TV series, including the “Makers” documentary and digital series, the short doc “The 4%: Film’s Gender Problem,” and the feature documentary “The Lavender Scare.” West received 21 Emmy Awards and two duPont-Columbia Awards for her work on “Nightline,” “PrimeTimeLive,” and the documentary program “Turning Point,” where she served as executive producer.

As senior vice president at CBS News from 1998-2005, West oversaw “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours,” and was executive in charge of the CBS documentary “9/11,” winner of the Primetime Emmy Award in 2002.

Cohen has directed and produced eight feature documentaries, including “The Sturgeon Queens,” which screened at 60 film festivals, including the 2015 Berlin International Film Festival, winning 10 Audience Choice Awards; “American Veteran,” which screened at 20 festivals and won the 2017 Panavision Showcase Award for New York filmmakers; and “I Live to Sing” (WNET), which won the 2014 New York Emmy Award for best arts program, one of three New York Emmys she has won since 2012.

The duo were recently among Variety‘s 2018 Women’s Impact Report honorees and continue to be represented by attorney is Larry Studnicky at Winslett Studnicky McCormick & Bomser LLP.