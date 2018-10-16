You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA Signs ‘RBG’ Filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jolie Cohen Betsy West
CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West.

The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon.

“RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making it one of the most successful documentaries of the year.

Prior to “RBG,” West executive produced multiple films and TV series, including the “Makers” documentary and digital series, the short doc “The 4%: Film’s Gender Problem,” and the feature documentary “The Lavender Scare.” West received 21 Emmy Awards and two duPont-Columbia Awards for her work on “Nightline,” “PrimeTimeLive,” and the documentary program “Turning Point,” where she served as executive producer.

As senior vice president at CBS News from 1998-2005, West oversaw “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours,” and was executive in charge of the CBS documentary “9/11,” winner of the Primetime Emmy Award in 2002.

Cohen has directed and produced eight feature documentaries, including “The Sturgeon Queens,” which screened at 60 film festivals, including the 2015 Berlin International Film Festival, winning 10 Audience Choice Awards; “American Veteran,” which screened at 20 festivals and won the 2017 Panavision Showcase Award for New York filmmakers; and “I Live to Sing” (WNET), which won the 2014 New York Emmy Award for best arts program, one of three New York Emmys she has won since 2012.

The duo were recently among Variety‘s 2018 Women’s Impact Report honorees and continue to be represented by attorney is Larry Studnicky at Winslett Studnicky McCormick & Bomser LLP.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide on How to Topple the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Jolie Cohen Betsy West

    CAA Signs 'RBG' Filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West

    CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West. The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. “RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making […]

  • Jamie Neumann

    Chadwick Boseman’s ‘17 Bridges’ Adds ‘Deuce’ Star Jamie Neumann (EXCLUSIVE)

    CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West. The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. “RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making […]

  • Black Panther Movie

    'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born' Lead 2018 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Nominees

    CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West. The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. “RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making […]

  • To All Of The Boys I've

    More Than 80 Million Subscribers Watched Netflix Rom-Coms This Summer

    CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West. The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. “RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making […]

  • The Conjuring 2

    Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga to Star in Third 'Annabelle' Movie

    CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West. The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. “RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making […]

  • On-Location Filming Rises 3% in Los

    Los Angeles On-Location Filming Rises 3% in Third Quarter

    CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West. The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. “RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making […]

  • Halloween

    All 11 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

    CAA has signed award-winning documentary filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West. The duo most recently directed and produced “RBG,” which explores the career and life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. “RGB” has grossed more than $14 million, making […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad