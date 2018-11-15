CAA Promotes Four Trainees to Brand Executives, Motion Picture and Sports Agents

Creative Artists Agency has promoted four members of their trainee program to agent or executive, the company said Thursday.

The agency, led by managing partners Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd and president RIchard Lovett, listed the following promotions:

Paige Feldman and Jack Kingsley have been promoted to executives in CAA Brand Consulting, the agency’s brand services offering, which includes 200 employees who work collaboratively on behalf of prestigious global brands.

Paige Holtzman has been upped to agent in CAA’s Motion Picture Literary department.

Brett Lieberman has been elevated to executive in CAA Sports, a global diversified sports enterprise encompassing 17 divisions, including property sales, brand consulting, corporate hospitality, media rights, trademark licensing, and athlete representation.

Feldman, Kingsley, and Lieberman work out of CAA’s New York office, while Holtzman is based at the Los Angeles headquarters.

The promotions come roughly six months after some 14 trainees were named as agents at the company’s annual corporate retreat.