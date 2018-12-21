CAA Signs ‘Girl’ Director Lukas Dhont (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Belgian writer and director Lukas Dhont, who helmed the acclaimed pic “Girl.” This marks the first time Dhont has been represented by a U.S. agency.

Dhont’s debut feature, “Girl,” is a Golden Globe nominee for foreign-language film, but drew controversy when it was not included on the shortlist of best foreign-language contenders for the Oscars. The film premiered in Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and won the Camera d’Or for best first feature film and the Queer Palm, awarded for best LGBT-themed film.

His previous credits include “L’Infini,” which won best Belgian short film at the Ghent International Film Festival in 2014.

It was recently announced that Dhont is next set to reteam with “Girl” co-writer Angelo Tijssens and producer Dirk Impens on an untitled project. He continues to be managed by Eryn Brown at Management 360.