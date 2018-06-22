CAA Promotes Eric Schonberg to Agent

CAA has promoted trainee Eric Schonberg to agent in the motion pictures talent department.

Schonberg most recently served as the department’s coordinator. He will be based in Los Angeles.

He joined CAA as an assistant nearly five years ago upon graduating from New York Law School. He currently works with Josh Hutcherson, Dianna Agron, Dominic Cooper, Katheryn Winnick, and Beulah Koale, among others.

The agency most recently promoted 14 to agent or exec at its company retreat. CAA’s television department received the most new additions, with Matt Greenberg, Amanda Lie, Kirsten Polley, and Jacy Schleier joining as agents. Greenberg and Schleier will work in the scripted and alternative TV departments, respectively, with Lie in talent and Polley in sports media and news.

Other new agents include Jordan Berg, who joined the digital talent and packaging team; Stevee Jo Eads, who joined motion pictures; and John MacGregor, who’s in theater.