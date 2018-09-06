Hollywood Remembers Burt Reynolds: ‘The Bandit Stole Our Hearts’

Film and television fans alike took to social media to remember Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday in Jupiter, Fla. The “Deliverance” and “Smoky the Bandit” star was 82.

Former governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the first to tweet his remembrance of the star. “Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family,” he said.

Actors Ralph Macchio and Kevin Smith also paid tribute to the star, remembering their childhoods watching him in “Smokey the Bandit.”

“As a kid I must have seen Smokey and the Bandit 10 times in the theatre. Met Burt Reynolds a few years back… so glad I did. Deliverance, Boogie Nights… some great ones. RIP,” Macchio tweeted.

“As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go…” Smith wrote.

Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow 🙏 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

Smokey and the Bandit are both gone. RIP Burt Reynolds. — Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

RIP to Burt Reynolds, a man who became so much more than Lee Corso’s roommate. Here the two are on the 1956 Florida State football team. pic.twitter.com/7UGDe9VeUl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Burt Reynolds – a true Hollywood legend. Just look at the smiles on our faces when I met Burt – he made me @RicFlairNatrBoy & @EBischoff feel like kids on Christmas morning! #RIPBurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/8z83j4HaY3 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds, movie star who played it for grins, dies at 82. Burt! Met him on Burn Notice. He was the real deal. It was an honor to work with him and get to know the man a little bit. Ride on, Bandit! https://t.co/oag9ZC3pqR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 6, 2018

Not Burt Reynolds! This is too much. Give him back now!!!! — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) September 6, 2018