Hollywood Remembers Burt Reynolds: 'The Bandit Stole Our Hearts'

Burt Reynolds Dead
CREDIT: Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Film and television fans alike took to social media to remember Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday in Jupiter, Fla. The “Deliverance” and “Smoky the Bandit” star was 82.

Former governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the first to tweet his remembrance of the star. “Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family,” he said.

Actors Ralph Macchio and Kevin Smith also paid tribute to the star, remembering their childhoods watching him in “Smokey the Bandit.”

“As a kid I must have seen Smokey and the Bandit 10 times in the theatre. Met Burt Reynolds a few years back… so glad I did. Deliverance, Boogie Nights… some great ones. RIP,” Macchio tweeted.

“As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go…” Smith wrote.

See more reactions and tributes below.

