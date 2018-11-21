×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bumblebee’ Sets Early Screenings Two Weeks Before Official Premiere

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bumblebee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures will show Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bumblebee” on Dec. 8 in North America — 13 days before the “Transformers” spinoff opens.

The studio announced the screenings Wednesday, two days after Amazon and Atom Tickets said they were offering Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15. “Aquaman” is opening opposite “Bumblebee” on Dec. 21. Disney is opening “Mary Poppins Returns” two days earlier.

Customers who buy a ticket to the early screenings of “Bumblebee” will also receive a Transformers: Tiny Turbo Changers Movie Toy from Hasbro. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m.

Studios have been opting to go early on major titles during the past year. Amazon, Atom Tickets, and Sony teamed last December on early showings of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and generated $1.9 million domestically. Warner Bros.’ recently generated $1.8 million from early showings of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on the Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 13 and 14) at 600 venues before the film went into wide release.

“Bumblebee” is set in 1987 in a beach town, where Steinfeld’s character discovers a battle-scarred and broken yellow Volkswagen and revives him. The film also stars John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider.

“Bumblebee” is the sixth installment of the Transformers franchise, which has grossed $4.3 billion worldwide since the first film in 2007. It’s directed by Travis Knight and written by Christina Hodson.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Film

  • Bumblebee

    'Bumblebee' Sets Early Screenings Two Weeks Before Official Premiere

    Paramount Pictures will show Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bumblebee” on Dec. 8 in North America — 13 days before the “Transformers” spinoff opens. The studio announced the screenings Wednesday, two days after Amazon and Atom Tickets said they were offering Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15. “Aquaman” is opening […]

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Tracking for

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Tracking for $30 Million Launch

    Paramount Pictures will show Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bumblebee” on Dec. 8 in North America — 13 days before the “Transformers” spinoff opens. The studio announced the screenings Wednesday, two days after Amazon and Atom Tickets said they were offering Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15. “Aquaman” is opening […]

  • Widows

    'Widows' Editor Layers Suspense Into Steve McQueen's Crime Thriller

    Paramount Pictures will show Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bumblebee” on Dec. 8 in North America — 13 days before the “Transformers” spinoff opens. The studio announced the screenings Wednesday, two days after Amazon and Atom Tickets said they were offering Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15. “Aquaman” is opening […]

  • Marc Shaiman Mary Poppins Returns Composer

    'Mary Poppins Returns' Composer Channeled Sherman Brothers for Fresh Songs

    Paramount Pictures will show Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bumblebee” on Dec. 8 in North America — 13 days before the “Transformers” spinoff opens. The studio announced the screenings Wednesday, two days after Amazon and Atom Tickets said they were offering Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15. “Aquaman” is opening […]

  • Colman Domingo Variety Facetime Portrait

    'If Beale Street Could Talk' Actor Colman Domingo on Why James Baldwin's Work Still Resonates

    Paramount Pictures will show Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bumblebee” on Dec. 8 in North America — 13 days before the “Transformers” spinoff opens. The studio announced the screenings Wednesday, two days after Amazon and Atom Tickets said they were offering Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15. “Aquaman” is opening […]

  • Lady Gaga Queer Eye Crazy Rich

    What the Variety Staff Is Thankful for in Entertainment in 2018

    Paramount Pictures will show Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bumblebee” on Dec. 8 in North America — 13 days before the “Transformers” spinoff opens. The studio announced the screenings Wednesday, two days after Amazon and Atom Tickets said they were offering Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15. “Aquaman” is opening […]

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' 'Creed II' Impress in Thanksgiving Box Office Previews

    Paramount Pictures will show Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bumblebee” on Dec. 8 in North America — 13 days before the “Transformers” spinoff opens. The studio announced the screenings Wednesday, two days after Amazon and Atom Tickets said they were offering Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” on Dec. 15. “Aquaman” is opening […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad