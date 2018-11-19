×
BTS Concert Movie Tops One Direction to Set Event-Cinema Admissions Record

CREDIT: Trafalgar

BTS’ “Burn the Stage: The Movie” has set global cinema alight. The film of the K-Pop sensations’ 2017 Wings Tour has notched a new event cinema record, with admissions currently at 1.4 million, according to distributor Trafalgar Releasing.

That tops the previous event-cinema record held by boy band One Direction with their “One Direction: Where We Are” film, which recorded 1.2 million admissions. Almost a million of the BTS tickets were sold ahead of the Nov. 15 release of “Burn the Stage: The Movie.”

The film of the seemingly unstoppable Korean boy band’s tour has been released in 79 territories and 2,650 theaters, grossing $14 million. In the U.S., “Burn the Stage: The Movie” broke into the weekend box-office top 10, generating $3.6 million. In the U.K., it ranked No. 6 over the weekend with $830,000.

“Burn the Stage: The Movie” shows BTS performing on their world tour and features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the band. It was directed by Yun Ji-won and produced by Big Hit Entertainment and Camp Entertainment.

High points in the film’s global success included more than 100,000 admissions in the Philippines and Indonesia, and reaching a box office of $800,000 in Germany and Austria with a $4,500 per-screen average.

For Trafalgar, which has been pushing heavily into the U.S. where it now has a six-strong team, it has been a busy few days after another of its music releases, Coldplay film “A Head Full of Dreams,” generated $3.5 million at the global box office. It took the No. 1 spot in the Netherlands, No. 2 in the U.K., Australia and Italy, and No. 5 in the U.S.

“It’s been extraordinary to witness yet again, through these two very distinct acts, the power of the big screen to bring fans together,” said Trafalgar CEO Marc Allenby.

“At Vue, we were delighted to have welcomed so many fans to screenings of both ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ and ‘Burn the Stage: the Movie,'” added Johnny Carr, alternative content manager for Vue Cinemas. “The feedback from audiences has been incredible, with many BTS fans booking to see an additional encore performance.”

  LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2' Set to Film in California

    LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2' Set to Film in California

  Viggo Mortensen to Receive Santa Barbara Film Festival Honor

    Viggo Mortensen to Receive Santa Barbara Film Festival Honor

  Can 'Fantastic Beasts' Survive Without Enchanting New Audiences?

    Can 'Fantastic Beasts' Survive Without Enchanting New Audiences?

  • Taiwanese director Fu Yuen, left, delivers

    Golden Horse Awards Ceremony Sparks Political Firestorm in China and Taiwan

  • BTS 'Burn the Stage' Movie Becomes

    BTS Concert Movie Tops One Direction to Set Event-Cinema Admissions Record

  • Bob Iger Disney

    Disney Gets Approval From Chinese Regulators for Fox Deal

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Ellen Burstyn

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Ellen Burstyn to Be Honored by New York Women in Film and Television

