BTS’ ‘Burn the Stage’ Movie Claims Biggest-Ever Event Cinema Box Office Haul

BTS concert movie has now garnered the biggest-ever box office haul for an event cinema release. “Burn the Stage: The Movie” has raked in $18.5 million around the world, distributor Trafalgar Releasing told Variety.

The film follows Korean boy-band sensations BTS on their Wings tour, which was seen by more than 500,000 fans. The movie had already notched the attendance record after its original release window, usurping One Direction, which had held the top spot with its concert film, “One Direction: Where We Are.” But the two movies were essentially tied in terms of box office, both having grossed $14 million.

“Burn the Stage” has now surpassed “One Direction: Where We Are” to take sole possession of the box-office crown after it went back into theaters for encore screenings in the U.S., U.K. and other territories. It also had its premiere in India.

The new screenings boosted admissions to 2 million. Advance ticket sales topped 1 million.

“Burn the Stage” has been a major international success for distributor Trafalgar Releasing, which is based in the U.K. but has been ramping up in the U.S. this year. Its other concert-based releases include “Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams” and “Distant Sky – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen.”