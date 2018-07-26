Bryce Dallas Howard to Play Elton John’s Mom in Biopic ‘Rocketman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bryce Dallas Howard is set to play Elton John’s mother in Paramount’s biopic “Rocketman.”

Taron Egerton is portraying John, while Jamie Bell is on board as Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden is playing music manager John Reid. Dexter Fletcher is attached to helm the project. Lee Hall penned the script. Paramount Pictures will finance and distribute the pic.

The film will include John’s emergence as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar and his partnership with songwriting collaborator Taupin. John broke out in 1972 with the album “Honky Chateau” and scored a blockbuster with the 1973 album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” which topped the charts for two months in the U.S. and U.K.

Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films will produce, along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish.

Howard is coming off the monster hit “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” where she reprised her role as Claire Dearing. The blockbuster has grossed $1.2 billion world wide, including $387 million in North America. Prior to that, Howard was seen in the drama “Gold” opposite Matthew McConaughey, as well as Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon” reboot.

