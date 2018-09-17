Bryan Singer in Talks to Direct ‘Red Sonja’ for Avi Lerner’s Millennium

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct “Red Sonja” for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media, according to a spokeswoman for the producer.

The news comes three months after Singer received the directing credit for Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite being replaced by Dexter Fletcher during the latter stages of the shoot. Fletcher came on board to direct in December after Fox fired Singer from the project after repeated absences from the set had forced the studio to halt production.

Singer’s other directing credits include “The Usual Suspects,” “Superman Returns,” “X-Men,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.” He was also dropped as an executive producer on FX’s “Legion” in January in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Millennium Media announced in November during the American Film Market that it was rebooting “Red Sonja” and was planning to finance and produce a new movie based on the female warrior.

Producers are Millennium’s Lerner and Joe Gatta alongside Cinelou’s Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon. Executive producers will be Millennium Films’ Boaz Davidson, John Thompson, and Trevor Short. Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films also will executive produce with Scott Karol of Cinelou along with Luke Lieberman.

The film has not yet been cast. The 1985 film “Red Sonja” starred Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The character was introduced in 1934 in Robert E. Howard’s story “The Legend of the Vulture.”

Lerner’s recent credits include the Expendables franchise, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and “London Has Fallen.” Singer was dropped by his agency, WME, earlier this year. The news about his possible attachment to “Red Sonja” was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • 'Out Of Blue' Review: Silly Wannabe

    Toronto Film Review: 'Out of Blue'

    Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct “Red Sonja” for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media, according to a spokeswoman for the producer. The news comes three months after Singer received the directing credit for Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite being replaced by Dexter Fletcher during the latter stages of the shoot. Fletcher came on board […]

  • Bryan Singer in Talks to Direct

    Bryan Singer in Talks to Direct 'Red Sonja' for Avi Lerner's Millennium

    Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct “Red Sonja” for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media, according to a spokeswoman for the producer. The news comes three months after Singer received the directing credit for Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite being replaced by Dexter Fletcher during the latter stages of the shoot. Fletcher came on board […]

  • Harvey Weinstein De Grisogono Party, 70th

    Scotland Yard Investigates New Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct “Red Sonja” for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media, according to a spokeswoman for the producer. The news comes three months after Singer received the directing credit for Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite being replaced by Dexter Fletcher during the latter stages of the shoot. Fletcher came on board […]

  • No Pain Review

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Man Who Feels No Pain'

    Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct “Red Sonja” for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media, according to a spokeswoman for the producer. The news comes three months after Singer received the directing credit for Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite being replaced by Dexter Fletcher during the latter stages of the shoot. Fletcher came on board […]

  • Brett Cullen

    Alec Baldwin Replaced by Brett Cullen as Batman's Father in 'Joker'

    Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct “Red Sonja” for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media, according to a spokeswoman for the producer. The news comes three months after Singer received the directing credit for Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite being replaced by Dexter Fletcher during the latter stages of the shoot. Fletcher came on board […]

  • Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Fan Bingbing Disappearance: Questions Hang Over Chinese Actress and Her Projects

    Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct “Red Sonja” for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media, according to a spokeswoman for the producer. The news comes three months after Singer received the directing credit for Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite being replaced by Dexter Fletcher during the latter stages of the shoot. Fletcher came on board […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad