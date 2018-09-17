Bryan Singer in Talks to Direct ‘Red Sonja’ for Avi Lerner’s Millennium

Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct “Red Sonja” for Avi Lerner’s Millennium Media, according to a spokeswoman for the producer.

The news comes three months after Singer received the directing credit for Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” despite being replaced by Dexter Fletcher during the latter stages of the shoot. Fletcher came on board to direct in December after Fox fired Singer from the project after repeated absences from the set had forced the studio to halt production.

Singer’s other directing credits include “The Usual Suspects,” “Superman Returns,” “X-Men,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.” He was also dropped as an executive producer on FX’s “Legion” in January in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Millennium Media announced in November during the American Film Market that it was rebooting “Red Sonja” and was planning to finance and produce a new movie based on the female warrior.

Producers are Millennium’s Lerner and Joe Gatta alongside Cinelou’s Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon. Executive producers will be Millennium Films’ Boaz Davidson, John Thompson, and Trevor Short. Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films also will executive produce with Scott Karol of Cinelou along with Luke Lieberman.

The film has not yet been cast. The 1985 film “Red Sonja” starred Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The character was introduced in 1934 in Robert E. Howard’s story “The Legend of the Vulture.”

Lerner’s recent credits include the Expendables franchise, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and “London Has Fallen.” Singer was dropped by his agency, WME, earlier this year. The news about his possible attachment to “Red Sonja” was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.