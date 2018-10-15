Bryan Singer Strikes Out at Esquire Article on Sexual Abuse Allegations

Bryan Singer is hitting out preemptively at an article in Esquire magazine that he implies will revisit sexual abuse and misconduct allegations that have been leveled at the director at various points in his career. The piece has yet to appear online, but in an Instagram post, Singer suggested that it will be released in conjunction with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” his upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic.

“I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me,” Singer wrote. “They have contacted my friends, colleagues and people I don’t even know. In today’s’ climate where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible.”

Last year, Singer was accused of rape by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who claims the director assaulted him in 2003 at a yacht party. Sanchez-Guzman was 17 years old at the time of the alleged rape. Singer, along with other Hollywood executives, was previously accused by Michael Egan of assault in 2014. However, Egan later apologized and said his allegations were untrue. Singer was also sued by an anonymous plaintiff in the U.K. in 2014, but that suit was also dropped.

“This article will attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits,” Singer wrote. “This article will misuse quotes from ‘sources’ that will claim to have “intimate” knowledge of my personal life. It will also attempt to establish guilt by association simply because of people I’ve either known or met in the past. They will be attempting to tarnish a career I’ve spent 25 years to build.”

A source close to Singer said the director will not be commenting for the article, which is written by Maximillian Potter. Singer was fired from “Bohemian Rhapsody” two weeks before production wrapped for unprofessional behavior, namely his repeated failure to show up to set. He was replaced with Dexter Fletcher. Singer will still receive credit for directing the film.

Singer previously directed “X-Men,” “Superman Returns,” and “The Usual Suspects.” A spokesperson for Esquire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.