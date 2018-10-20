Bruce Dern Hospitalized With Possible Hip Fracture

Bruce Dern has suffered a possible fractured hip after collapsing while hiking in Los Angeles.

The news was first reported late Friday afternoon by TMZ, which reported that the incident took place at 3:45 p.m. The site posted a photo taken by a bystander of a shirtless Dern on the ground as he was being treated and said the incident occurred at Runyon Canyon, a popular and rugged hiking trail in the Hollywood Hills.

Dern’s publicist Lee Wallman told Variety that Dern jogs every day and said she had talked with the actor. “He was in good spirits and he could be sent home tonight,” she added.

Wallman said that Dern had recently completed filming his role as George Spahn in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Dern, 82, was cast in the part as a replacement for the late Burt Reynolds.

Wallman said she expects that Dern will be back shooting the upcoming Showtime comedy series “Black Monday” next week. The series stars stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, and Regina Hall and is executive produced by David Caspe, Jordan Cahan, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

“He’s planning to be at ‘Black Monday,’ probably in a wheelchair,” she added.

Dern, the father of actress Laura Dern, has credits dating back to “Route 66” in 1960. He was nominated for the Academy Award for supporting actor for “Coming Home” in 1978 and for best actor for “Nebraska” in 2013. He also appeared in Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.”