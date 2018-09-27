You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Dern Replaces Burt Reynolds in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruce Dern Burt Reynolds
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Quentin Tarantino has found a legendary replacement for the late Burt Reynolds in his Hollywood-centric new film.

Veteran screen star Bruce Dern will step in for Reynolds in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an impossibly starry ensemble tale about an actor and his stunt double navigating a changing Hollywood as the Manson family terrorizes Los Angeles. It’s set to hit theaters on July 26, 2019.

Reynolds was expected to play George Spahn, a canyon ranch owner who rented his land spread to Charles Manson and his followers. Many historical accounts said the ranch served as a headquarters of sorts, and was the site of Manson’s indoctrination for the wayward young people he convinced to do his bidding.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt play the actor and stunt man, respectively. The film marks Tarantino’s first ever major studio effort after a long relationship with disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The cast also includes Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond.

Dern has recently starred in films like “Chappaquiddick” and the forthcoming “The Peanut Butter Falcon” starring Shia LaBeouf. He’s a two-time Oscar nominee for “Nebraska” and 1979’s “Coming Home.”

Dern and Reynolds were friends, and worked together numerous times on TV projects like “Hard Round,” “Hard Time: The Premonition,” and the series “12 O’Clock High.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • 'The Fireflies Are Gone' Review

    Film Review: 'The Fireflies Are Gone'

    Quentin Tarantino has found a legendary replacement for the late Burt Reynolds in his Hollywood-centric new film. Veteran screen star Bruce Dern will step in for Reynolds in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an impossibly starry ensemble tale about an actor and his stunt double navigating a changing Hollywood as the Manson family terrorizes […]

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix to Launch New European Office in Paris

    Quentin Tarantino has found a legendary replacement for the late Burt Reynolds in his Hollywood-centric new film. Veteran screen star Bruce Dern will step in for Reynolds in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an impossibly starry ensemble tale about an actor and his stunt double navigating a changing Hollywood as the Manson family terrorizes […]

  • The Clovehitch Killer

    Film Review: 'The Clovehitch Killer'

    Quentin Tarantino has found a legendary replacement for the late Burt Reynolds in his Hollywood-centric new film. Veteran screen star Bruce Dern will step in for Reynolds in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an impossibly starry ensemble tale about an actor and his stunt double navigating a changing Hollywood as the Manson family terrorizes […]

  • Bruce Dern Burt Reynolds

    Bruce Dern Replaces Burt Reynolds in Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Quentin Tarantino has found a legendary replacement for the late Burt Reynolds in his Hollywood-centric new film. Veteran screen star Bruce Dern will step in for Reynolds in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an impossibly starry ensemble tale about an actor and his stunt double navigating a changing Hollywood as the Manson family terrorizes […]

  • Mary Elizabeth WinsteadCritics' Choice Awards, Arrivals,

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Tackling Fear and 'All About Nina'

    Quentin Tarantino has found a legendary replacement for the late Burt Reynolds in his Hollywood-centric new film. Veteran screen star Bruce Dern will step in for Reynolds in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an impossibly starry ensemble tale about an actor and his stunt double navigating a changing Hollywood as the Manson family terrorizes […]

  • Jim Hu, Melinda Arons Joins Participant

    Participant Media Boosts Exec Ranks With Jim Hu, Melinda Arons (EXCLUSIVE)

    Quentin Tarantino has found a legendary replacement for the late Burt Reynolds in his Hollywood-centric new film. Veteran screen star Bruce Dern will step in for Reynolds in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an impossibly starry ensemble tale about an actor and his stunt double navigating a changing Hollywood as the Manson family terrorizes […]

  • Halloween

    Box Office: 'Halloween' Eyes Scary-Good $50 Million Opening

    Quentin Tarantino has found a legendary replacement for the late Burt Reynolds in his Hollywood-centric new film. Veteran screen star Bruce Dern will step in for Reynolds in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” an impossibly starry ensemble tale about an actor and his stunt double navigating a changing Hollywood as the Manson family terrorizes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad