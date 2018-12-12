×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘My Fair Lady’ Added to National Film Registry

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Brokeback Mountain,” “Jurassic Park,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Shining,” “Hud” and “Monterey Pop” are among the best known titles among this year’s additions to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

A place on the list — always made up of 25 films — guarantees the film will be preserved under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act. The criteria for selection is that the movies are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant.

“The National Film Registry turns 30 this year and for those three decades, we have been recognizing, celebrating and preserving this distinctive medium,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams.”

The 2018 selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 750. Hayden will discuss the 25 new films with Leonard Maltin on Turner Classic Movies at 8 p.m. E.T. Wednesday.

The new titles include two Academy Award best picture winners in 1964’s “My Fair Lady” and Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 thriller “Rebecca.” Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” is by far the highest grosser of the 25 films, with worldwide box office of more than $1 billion.

Related

The list includes a trio of film noir titles — “Leave Her to Heaven” (1945), Orson Welles’ “The Lady From Shanghai” (1947), and “Pickup on South Street” (1953) — a revisionist Western with 1963’s “Hud,” and a Stephen King horror story adaptation in 1980’s “The Shining,” directed by Stanley Kubrick.

Other notables are Disney’s 1950 animated “Cinderella”; “Days of Wine and Roses,” Blake Edwards’ 1962 story of alcoholism; James L. Brooks’ comedy-drama “Broadcast News” (1987); “One-Eyed Jacks,” Marlon Brando’s only directorial effort; the 1949 musical “On the Town”; Kasi Lemmons’ 1997 thriller “Eve’s Bayou”; and 1955’s thriller “Bad Day at Black Rock.”

Two war films made the list: “The Informer,” a 1935 drama that takes place during the Irish Rebellion of 1922 and the 11th film directed by John Ford to be named to the registry; and Oscar-winning Vietnam documentary “Hearts and Minds” (1974), directed by Peter Davis.

Brokeback Mountain,” starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, was released in 2005 and has become the newest film on the registry, which requires that a film be at least 10 years told to be selected. Currently, 1891’s “Newark Athlete” is the registry’s oldest title.

The inclusion of the seminal 1967 music festival film “Monterey Pop” — highlighted by performances by Janis Joplin, The Who, Otis Redding and Jimi Hendrix, who set his guitar on fire — drew an appreciative response from director D.A. Pennebaker.

“It was, for us, a vast undertaking,” Pennebaker said. “We were using all five of our homemade cameras, some with three thousand foot reels we’d never tried before, praying they’d all work, and that it turned out as wonderful as it did I can still scarcely believe. But every camera was guided by an artist, some for the first time, looking for the poetry of the music and its artists as never before. It was an inspired crew and every member of it earned this selection into the National Registry. They were the best.”

The registry also selected a pair of films showcasing Native Americans with footage from the 1908 Dixon-Wanamaker expedition, which was found in 1982 in an antique store in Montana; and 1998’s “Smoke Signals,” the first feature film to be written, directed and co-produced by Native Americans.

The selections also included 1984’s short animated film “Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People,” produced by one of the industry’s first black female animators, Ayoka Chenzira.

“For my independently produced animated experimental film to be included in the National Film Registry is quite an honor,” said Chenzira. “I never imagined that ‘Hair Piece’ would be considered to have cultural significance outside of its original intent, which was a conversation and a love letter to Black women (and some men) about identity, beauty and self-acceptance in the face of tremendous odds.”

The new films also include a trio from the silent era — 1898’s “Something Good — Negro Kiss,” a 29-second film that’s the earliest known footage of black intimacy on screen; 1917’s “The Girl Without a Soul”; and Buster Keaton’s 1924 film “The Navigator.” The Library of Congress released a report in 2013 that found that 70% of the nation’s silent feature films have been lost forever and only 14% exist in their original 35 mm format.

The librarian makes the annual registry selections after conferring with members of the National Film Preservation Board and Library specialists. Additionally, the librarian considered more than 6,300 titles nominated by the public.

2018 National Film Registry (alphabetical order):

Films Selected for the 2018 National Film Registry (alphabetical order)
1. Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)
2. Broadcast News (1987)
3. Brokeback Mountain (2005)
4. Cinderella (1950)
5. Days of Wine and Roses (1962)
6. Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency
7. Eve’s Bayou (1997)
8. The Girl Without a Soul (1917)
9. Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People (1984)
10. Hearts and Minds (1974)
11. Hud (1963)
12. The Informer (1935)
13. Jurassic Park (1993)
14. The Lady From Shanghai (1947)
15. Leave Her to Heaven (1945)
16. Monterey Pop (1968)
17. My Fair Lady (1964)
18. The Navigator (1924)
19. On the Town (1949)
20. One-Eyed Jacks (1961)
21. Pickup on South Street (1953)
22. Rebecca (1940)
23. The Shining (1980)
24. Smoke Signals (1998)
25. Something Good – Negro Kiss (1898)

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • 'Brokeback Mountain,' 'Jurassic Park' Added to

    'Brokeback Mountain,' 'Jurassic Park,' 'My Fair Lady' Added to National Film Registry

    “Brokeback Mountain,” “Jurassic Park,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Shining,” “Hud” and “Monterey Pop” are among the best known titles among this year’s additions to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. A place on the list — always made up of 25 films — guarantees the film will be preserved under the terms [...]

  • Christian Bale'Vice' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Christian Bale Recalls Meeting Donald Trump: 'He Thought I Was Bruce Wayne'

    With Christian Bale’s latest film, “Vice,” a political dramedy, it’s inevitable ties will be drawn between the film and the current political administration and its chief, President Donald Trump. On the red carpet for the premiere of “Vice,” Bale, who stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney, shared that he met the current president while [...]

  • ‘Bumblebee’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Bumblebee’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $6.31 million through Sunday for 941 national [...]

  • Ryan Reynolds Stunt

    Film News Roundup: Ryan Reynolds' Michael Bay Film '6 Underground' Wraps Production

    In today’s film news roundup, shooting has wrapped on Ryan Reynolds’ “6 Underground,” BAFTA LA names new board members, and the WGA East honors longtime exec Randall Jasta.  PRODUCTION Michael Bay’s Ryan Reynolds-starrer “6 Underground” has wrapped production. Netflix and Skydance Media completed principal photography in Abu Dhabi on the action-adventure, which reportedly carries a $125 [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

    Film Review: 'Springsteen on Broadway'

    Hope you like the 69-year-old version of Bruce Springsteen’s face, because it’s virtually all you’re going to see for the two hours and 40 minutes of the filmed “Springsteen on Broadway” — other than the bare brick wall of the theater casting a dim glow in the background beyond those gray sideburns, and two songs’ [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'A Star Is Born,' 'Vice' Lead 2018 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Nominees

    The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced their nominees for the 8th annual AACTA International Awards on Tuesday. “A Star Is Born” and “Vice” lead the pack, with five and four nominations respectively. The two leading films compete with “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Roma” for best film, while Nicole Kidman becomes the [...]

  • China's Government Orders Talent Home to

    After Golden Horse Awards Embarrassment, China Orders Talent Home for Huabiao Ceremony

    China’s government quietly ordered top Chinese talent back to the mainland from abroad this past weekend to attend a Beijing ceremony for its highest film industry honors, the loosely bi-annual Huabiao Awards. The move came just weeks after it directed mainland film executives and talent to snub after-parties and return home as quickly as possible [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad