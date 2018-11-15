×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brillstein Entertainment Partners Recruits Manager Kailey Marsh, Acquires BloodList Franchise

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts.

Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects.

“Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for finding new voices in dark genre,” said Brillstein’s David McIlvain. “Kailey and her talented clients are a great addition to Brillstein as we continue to expand our genre business.”

Marsh, who headed the Kelly Marsh Media banner for the past five years, represents a range of writers and directors who specialize in genre fare. At present Marsh is a co-exec producer of the Hulu series “Light as a Feather,” produced by Awesomeness TV. Marsh reps series creator R. Lee Fleming Jr. as well as others on th show.

BloodList.com has a running list of hot horror screenplays and pilots. In 2016 Marsh launched the Fresh Blood Initiative open to scripts from writers who do not have formal talent representation.

“Brillstein is a phenomenal home for my clients and me. I’m a long-time horror fan, and the opportunity to build out the BloodList brand into a production entity alongside a storied company like Brillstein is a dream,” said Marsh.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Film

  • Idris Isan Elba

    Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Named 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador

    Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts. Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects. “Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for […]

  • Brillstein Entertainment Partners Recruits Manager Kailey

    Brillstein Entertainment Partners Recruits Manager Kailey Marsh, Acquires BloodList Franchise

    Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts. Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects. “Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for […]

  • Cassandra Cain

    Harley Quinn Spinoff 'Birds of Prey' Casts Cassandra Cain (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts. Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects. “Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for […]

  • Lily James Armie Hammer

    Lily James, Armie Hammer to Star in Daphne du Maurier Adaptation 'Rebecca'

    Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts. Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects. “Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for […]

  • JJ AbramsJJ Abrams at the Oxford

    J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Adds Six Projects to Growing Film Slate

    Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts. Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects. “Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for […]

  • Effie Brown

    AGC Studios to Produce Effie Brown's Action-Comedy Film 'We Real Cool'

    Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts. Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects. “Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for […]

  • Google Spotlight Stories' 'Age of Sail'

    Google Spotlight Stories Releases Animated Short 'Age of Sail' on Multiple Platforms

    Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts. Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects. “Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad