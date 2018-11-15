Brillstein Entertainment Partners Recruits Manager Kailey Marsh, Acquires BloodList Franchise

Brillstein Entertainment Partners has recruited manager Kailey Marsh and has acquired the online BloodList franchise that Marsh launched a decade ago to highlight horror scripts.

Brillstein plans to expand BloodList into a production banner for film and TV projects.

“Kailey’s entrepreneurial spirit has brought BloodList to life and turned it into an industry standard for finding new voices in dark genre,” said Brillstein’s David McIlvain. “Kailey and her talented clients are a great addition to Brillstein as we continue to expand our genre business.”

Marsh, who headed the Kelly Marsh Media banner for the past five years, represents a range of writers and directors who specialize in genre fare. At present Marsh is a co-exec producer of the Hulu series “Light as a Feather,” produced by Awesomeness TV. Marsh reps series creator R. Lee Fleming Jr. as well as others on th show.

BloodList.com has a running list of hot horror screenplays and pilots. In 2016 Marsh launched the Fresh Blood Initiative open to scripts from writers who do not have formal talent representation.

“Brillstein is a phenomenal home for my clients and me. I’m a long-time horror fan, and the opportunity to build out the BloodList brand into a production entity alongside a storied company like Brillstein is a dream,” said Marsh.