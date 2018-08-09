Brie Larson to Co-Star With Michael B. Jordan in Warner Bros. Drama ‘Just Mercy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brie Larson is looking to reteam with “Short Term 12” director Destin Cretton on her next project.

The Oscar winner is in final negotiations to join Cretton’s next pic, “Just Mercy,” alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Jamie Foxx is also on board. Cretton is directing and co-wrote the script with Andrew Lanham. Jordan will produce with Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein.

Based on the book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” the film adaptation tells the true story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a gifted young lawyer fighting for equal justice in a flawed legal system.

Details behind Larson’s role are unknown at this time. Production is set to start next month in Atlanta.

The film was originally set up at Broad Green Pictures, but moved to Warner Bros. earlier last year.

Larson had recently worked with Cretton on his adaptation of “Glass Castle,” which co-starred Woody Harrelson. She made her directorial debut on “Unicorn Store,” which she also starred in and debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Larson is preparing for a big 2019, when she’s set to star in Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” playing superhero Carol Danvers, and will reprise the role in the fourth Avengers movie.

She is repped by WME, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.