Brian Tyree Henry to Co-Star With Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brian Tyree Henry, who is coming off his Emmy-nominated performance in “Atlanta” Season 2, will star opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Adam Wingard is directing with Henry also joining “Deadpool 2” star Julian Dennison.

Plot details are vague, but the film will feature the two titular classic monsters squaring off in some form. Details behind who Henry is playing are currently unknown, other than the fact that it will be a significant role.

The film is the fourth feature in the cinematic universe featuring the two famous creatures. The first installment of Legendary’s Monsterverse was 2014’s “Godzilla,” followed by 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” which grossed more than $565 million worldwide. A sequel to “Godzilla,” titled “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” with Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Brown, is now in production.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is set to hit theaters May 22, 2020.

Henry’s star has continued to rise since his breakout role in the critically acclaimed FX series “Atlanta,” which earned him his second Emmy nomination. He garnered his first for his guest role on NBC’s hit “This Is Us.” His popularity in both TV roles led to a number of strong parts in movies, including “White Boy Rick,” the upcoming “Widows,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He also lends his voice to Sony’s animated pic “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

He is set to star in the reboot of “Child’s Play” and the Fox film “Woman in the Window” opposite Amy Adams. He also has the third season of “Atlanta” shooting next year.

