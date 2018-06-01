Brian De Palma Says He’s Writing a Harvey Weinstein Horror Film

“I’m writing a film about this scandal, a project I’m talking about with a French producer,” the director said. “My character won’t be named Harvey Weinstein but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry.”
De Palma, also known for directing “Scarface,” “Dressed to Kill,” “The Untouchables,” “Blow Out” and the original “Mission: Impossible,” did not elaborate on how soon the script would be completed. Though his crime thriller “Domino,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carice van Houten, and Guy Pearce, has been shot, he told Le Parisien working on it was “a horrible experience” and that it might not get released.
The director is not the only one in Hollywood working on an adaptation of the Weinstein story, as playwright David Mamet said earlier this year he wrote a play about the disgraced movie mogul. He told the Chicago Tribune that the work is called “Bitter Wheat” and no exact production plans or timeline for the play have been set. Jeffrey Richards will produce, and John Malkovich has reportedly spoken to Mamet about playing Weinstein.