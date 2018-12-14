×
Film News Roundup: ‘Lawnmower Man’ Director Brett Leonard Boards ‘Elijah’

Dave McNary

In today’s film news roundup, “Elijah” gets a director, a French fry documentary starts shooting and “Uglydolls” moves its release date forward.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Brett Leonard, best known for directing ”The Lawnmower Man” and “Virtuosity,” will direct the supernatural feature film “Elijah,” based on the Old Testament prophet.

The project is set up at Winter State Entertainment. Producers are Hamid and Camille Torabpour, Jhene Chase, Mark Smith and Patrick Werksma. The screenplay is by Hamid Torabpour and Andrew Kightlinger.

“The tremendous human and spiritual journey at the core of the epic Biblical story of ‘Elijah’ provides the ultimate canvas for my passion to explore the connection between cinematic and immersive storytelling,” Leonard said.

Winter State plans to kick off a biblical film universe with “Elijah,” which will be followed by “Elijah Part 2.” “The Lawnmower Man,” budgeted at $6 million, featured leading-edge technology and grossed over $150 million worldwide.

FRENCH FRIES

Zero Point Zero, the company behind “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” has begun shooting the French fry documentary “Fries!”

Michael Steed, creator of “The Mind of a Chef,” is directing the project. It will explore the variety of fries in various countries with commentary from chefs, celebrities, food scientists, and farmers.

Sir Kensington’s, Unilever’s brand of all-natural condiments, is financing the documentary. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

RELEASE DATE

STXfilms is moving its animated family adventure film “Uglydolls” forward a week to May 3, where it is the only title set for release.

The move came in the wake of Disney moving “Avengers: Endgame” forward from May 3 to April 26.

The film features the voice talent of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Jane Lynch and Ice-T. “Uglydolls” is based on the plush toy line created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim.

