'Brave' Director Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Sign First-Look Deal With Fox

Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima
CREDIT: Courtesy of WME Entertainment

“Brave” director Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima have closed a first-look deal with Twentieth Century Fox to produce live action, hybrid and animated films through Chapman and Lima’s ‘Twas Entertainment.

“For years, we have worked parallel paths creating films we’re each extremely proud of,” the duo said. “Now, by combining our talents in ‘Twas Entertainment, we’re stepping into a new and thrilling phase of our careers and are looking forward to gathering old and new collaborators who share our goal: family films with big heart, infectious humor and genuine intelligence.”

The deal was announced Monday. The first title that comes on the heels of the pact will be the Fox Family project “The Cartoon Touch,” which Chapman and Lima co-wrote. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Chapman, the first female director of a feature animated film at a major studio, wrote and co-directed 2012’s “Brave” for Disney-Pixar, which led to her becoming the first woman to win an Academy Award for best animated feature. Chapman’s previous credits include directing “The Prince of Egypt” and work on “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King.”

Lima directed the live action/animation hybrid “Enchanted” starring Amy Adams, as well as “A Goofy Movie” and “Tarzan,” all for Disney. He also previously won a DGA Award for directing “Eloise at Christmastime.” Lima’s additional credits include “102 Dalmatians,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.”

Chapman and Lima are represented by WME. Chapman is also represented by Candace Carlo and Lima by Joel McKuin.

