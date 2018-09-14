Bradley Cooper Addresses ‘A Star Is Born’ Producer Jon Peters’ Harassment Charges

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bradley Cooper
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the upcoming “A Star Is Born” remake, spoke for the first time about the sexual harassment allegations against one-time producer Jon Peters. Peters, who produced the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand, has been accused by numerous women of harassment in cases ranging from 1996 to 2008.

Cooper said although he needed Peters’ permission to remake the film, he was not aware of the allegations against him.

“Luckily, Jon wasn’t there [on set]. And if I had known all those things, I would have done it differently,” Cooper told NPR. “I wanted to make the movie, I knew I had to get consent from him, otherwise there’s no film. But I should have checked. I guess that’s the thing.”

The actor went on to say that he created a safe environment on set, and Peters was involved due to a “grandfather clause of the movie.”

Bill Gerber, another producer on “A Star Is Born,” has said Peters made a significant contribution in getting the film made. “There were a lot of complicated deals on ‘A Star Is Born,’ a lot of heavy-hitters,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “And Jon could not have been more helpful in getting it all in line.”

Related

Peters is given the second producing credit in Warner’s official press materials for the film after Gerber and before Cooper, Todd Phillips, and Lynette Howell Taylor. The film is identified as “A Jon Peters/Bill Gerber/Joint Effort Production.”

A Producers Guild of America spokesperson disclosed that Peters is not part of the certified producing team for the new “A Star Is Born,” and he will also likely be ineligible for an Academy Award if the film nabs best picture, as the Motion Picture Academy uses PGA determination as a recommendation. The development came in the wake of Jezebel’s report of the sexual harassment cases against Peters. Warner Bros. said in a statement on Tuesday that it will still name Peters as a producer to “honor the contractual obligation in order to make this film.” Warner Bros. will release the Cooper-Lady Gaga drama on Oct. 5.

At least five sexual assault allegations have been made against Peters, who also has producer credits on “Caddyshack,” “The Color Purple,” “Batman,” and 2006’s “Superman Returns.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Lady Gaga Toronto Film Festival

    Toronto Film Festival: Big on Lady Gaga, Small on Deals

    Bradley Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the upcoming “A Star Is Born” remake, spoke for the first time about the sexual harassment allegations against one-time producer Jon Peters. Peters, who produced the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand, has been accused by numerous women of harassment in cases ranging from 1996 to […]

  • Bradley Cooper

    Bradley Cooper Addresses 'A Star Is Born' Producer Jon Peters' Harassment Charges

    Bradley Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the upcoming “A Star Is Born” remake, spoke for the first time about the sexual harassment allegations against one-time producer Jon Peters. Peters, who produced the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand, has been accused by numerous women of harassment in cases ranging from 1996 to […]

  • Neal Purvis Robert Wade

    Bond 25: Neal Purvis and Robert Wade Return to Write New Script

    Bradley Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the upcoming “A Star Is Born” remake, spoke for the first time about the sexual harassment allegations against one-time producer Jon Peters. Peters, who produced the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand, has been accused by numerous women of harassment in cases ranging from 1996 to […]

  • Rachel Weisz

    Rachel Weisz Selected for Gotham Awards Actress Tribute

    Bradley Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the upcoming “A Star Is Born” remake, spoke for the first time about the sexual harassment allegations against one-time producer Jon Peters. Peters, who produced the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand, has been accused by numerous women of harassment in cases ranging from 1996 to […]

  • Haim Saban

    Saban Capital Buys Panavision, Sim Video for $622 Million

    Bradley Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the upcoming “A Star Is Born” remake, spoke for the first time about the sexual harassment allegations against one-time producer Jon Peters. Peters, who produced the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand, has been accused by numerous women of harassment in cases ranging from 1996 to […]

  • Winter Flies Czech Movie

    Oscars: Multiple European Entries Target Foreign Language Nomination

    Bradley Cooper, the director, producer, writer, and lead actor in the upcoming “A Star Is Born” remake, spoke for the first time about the sexual harassment allegations against one-time producer Jon Peters. Peters, who produced the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand, has been accused by numerous women of harassment in cases ranging from 1996 to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad