Brad Peyton, ‘Lucifer’ Creator Join Forces on Adaptation of Graphic Novel ‘Skyward’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brad Peyton
CREDIT: J M Warren/SHM/REX/Shutterstock

Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming.

Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what it is now. Twenty years later, humanity has adapted to its new low-gravity reality. The movie will follow a woman born just after G-Day who has become accustomed to it, but has come across a dangerous plan to bring gravity back.

“Jeff and I are focused on making event films — regardless of budget or scope,” Peyton said. “‘Skyward’ is a big one. We’re very excited to deliver on what an anti-gravity movie should deliver on and be working with Joe Henderson on this.”

Henderson is currently the showrunner of Netflix’s “Lucifer.” His previous credits include serving as a consulting producer on “11/22/63” for Hulu. He is represented by CAA, The Cartel, and attorneys David Matlof and Ryan Nord at Hirsch Wallerstein.

Peyton directed “Rampage” starring Dwayne Johnson, as well as “San Andreas,” which he is currently developing a sequel for. He is repped by CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • Brad Peyton

    Brad Peyton, 'Lucifer' Creator Join Forces on Adaptation of Graphic Novel 'Skyward' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming. Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing. Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what […]

  • Matt Damon Venice Film Festival

    Matt Damon to Star in Marc Rich Movie at Universal

    Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming. Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing. Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what […]

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29:

    BAFTA Announces Student Film Winners

    Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming. Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing. Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what […]

  • Critics Corner: Richard Linklater and Peter

    Director Richard Linklater on What Inspires Him to Keep Creating

    Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming. Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing. Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what […]

  • Hollywood, CA December 11, 2017 -

    'Jumanji' Star Madison Iseman Joins Comedy 'This Is the Year' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming. Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing. Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what […]

  • Passion for Acting and Thirst for

    Passion for Acting and Thirst for Challenges Keep Anna Paquin Going

    Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming. Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing. Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what […]

  • Lucas HedgesNYFW Fall/Winter 2018 - Tom

    'Boy Erased,' 'On the Basis of Sex' Score New Release Dates

    Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming. Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing. Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad