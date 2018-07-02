Brad Peyton, ‘Lucifer’ Creator Join Forces on Adaptation of Graphic Novel ‘Skyward’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures has preemptively landed the film rights to Joe Henderson’s graphic novel “Skyward,” with Henderson adapting and “Rampage” director Brad Peyton helming.

Henderson will also executive produce, with Peyton and Jeff Fierson producing.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel, the story is set in a world where gravity suddenly becomes a fraction of what it is now. Twenty years later, humanity has adapted to its new low-gravity reality. The movie will follow a woman born just after G-Day who has become accustomed to it, but has come across a dangerous plan to bring gravity back.

“Jeff and I are focused on making event films — regardless of budget or scope,” Peyton said. “‘Skyward’ is a big one. We’re very excited to deliver on what an anti-gravity movie should deliver on and be working with Joe Henderson on this.”

Henderson is currently the showrunner of Netflix’s “Lucifer.” His previous credits include serving as a consulting producer on “11/22/63” for Hulu. He is represented by CAA, The Cartel, and attorneys David Matlof and Ryan Nord at Hirsch Wallerstein.

Peyton directed “Rampage” starring Dwayne Johnson, as well as “San Andreas,” which he is currently developing a sequel for. He is repped by CAA.