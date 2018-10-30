You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Weinstein Film ‘Boys in the Boat’ Saved by MGM, Lantern Entertainment

Dave McNary

Boys in the Boat
CREDIT: Penguin Books

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has joined Lantern Entertainment to develop, finance, produce, and distribute the rowing movie “Boys in the Boat.”

It’s the first film to come from Lantern, which closed its $289 million acquisition of the Weinstein Co. in July, and is seeking to revive the studio that was driven into bankruptcy by producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault scandal. TWC bought the movie rights to “Boys in the Boat,” based on Daniel Brown’s book about the 1936 Olympic gold medalists, in 2011. Kenneth Branagh was set direct, but development on the project never progressed.

The book, titled “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” was published in 2013.

The film will center on the underdog story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team that defeated powerhouses like Harvard and Yale on its way to ultimately winning a gold medal over host team Germany in the 1936 Summer Olympics.

“We couldn’t be more honored and excited to partner with Andy, Milos, and the stellar team at Lantern on this epic and inspirational story vividly told by Daniel Brown,” said Jonathan Glickman, president of the MGM Motion Picture Group. “The themes, characterizations, and settings make it a story meant to be experienced on the big screen, and we are honored to be part of bringing it to audiences around the world.”

MGM will handle worldwide distribution.

“We are proud to be partnering with MGM and their incredibly talented team of executives to bring this moving story to audiences worldwide,” said Lantern co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. “Collaborating with MGM on Lantern Entertainment’s first production reinforces our commitment to foster productive partnerships anchored by powerful stories we are passionate about.”

