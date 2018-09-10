Boyd Holbrook Backs Olivia Munn Amid ‘Predator’ Sex Offender Concerns

Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.”

Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn.

Holbrook issued a statement on Monday saying he was sorry for not respond more quickly.

“I want to start by apologizing for this statement coming late in the current conversation,” he said. “I do not take any of what has gone on lightly, and I want to speak from the most honest and genuine place possible. I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly.”

Fox removed the scene after Munn told the studio on Aug. 15 about Striegel being a registered sex offender. Munn subsequently told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival that the studio initially didn’t return her call for two days after she reported Striegel to the studio.

Munn has also expressed dismay that she was feeling isolated by the fact that her castmates did not come forward to support her at the Toronto festival — prompting Sterling K. Brown to issue a statement of support on Sept. 8 saying, “I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing.”

Holbrook said he did not attend the Toronto event out of concern for the victim.

“It is true that I pulled out of a small amount of press on Saturday, as this type of social commentary is new to me and given the nature of the originating crime, I felt further discussion could cause unwanted trauma and pain, neither of which I wanted to incite to the anonymous young woman,” he said. “I now realize that my understanding of the situation was not the full picture and the last thing I want is for Olivia to ever feel abandoned or alone. We are in the midst of a very crucial and important time, and it is imperative that we keep listening.”

Striegel pleaded guilty in 2010 to two felonies — risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer — after facing allegations that he attempted to lure a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship through the internet. He served six months in jail.

“The Predator” opens in theaters nationwide Sept. 14. Early tracking has shown it will open in the $25 million to $30 million range.