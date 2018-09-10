Boyd Holbrook Backs Olivia Munn Amid ‘Predator’ Sex Offender Concerns

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Boyd Holbrook
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.”

Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn.

Holbrook issued a statement on Monday saying he was sorry for not respond more quickly.

“I want to start by apologizing for this statement coming late in the current conversation,” he said. “I do not take any of what has gone on lightly, and I want to speak from the most honest and genuine place possible. I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly.”

Fox removed the scene after Munn told the studio on Aug. 15 about Striegel being a registered sex offender. Munn subsequently told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival that the studio initially didn’t return her call for two days after she reported Striegel to the studio.

Related

Munn has also expressed dismay that she was feeling isolated by the fact that her castmates did not come forward to support her at the Toronto festival — prompting Sterling K. Brown to issue a statement of support on Sept. 8 saying, “I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing.”

Holbrook said he did not attend the Toronto event out of concern for the victim.

“It is true that I pulled out of a small amount of press on Saturday, as this type of social commentary is new to me and given the nature of the originating crime, I felt further discussion could cause unwanted trauma and pain, neither of which I wanted to incite to the anonymous young woman,” he said. “I now realize that my understanding of the situation was not the full picture and the last thing I want is for Olivia to ever feel abandoned or alone. We are in the midst of a very crucial and important time, and it is imperative that we keep listening.”

Striegel pleaded guilty in 2010 to two felonies — risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer — after facing allegations that he attempted to lure a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship through the internet. He served six months in jail.

“The Predator” opens in theaters nationwide Sept. 14. Early tracking has shown it will open in the $25 million to $30 million range.

Popular on Variety

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

More Film

  • Boyd Holbrook

    Boyd Holbrook Backs Olivia Munn Amid 'Predator' Sex Offender Concerns

    Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.” Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn. Holbrook […]

  • Kit HaringtonRBC and Nespresso host Coffee

    Kit Harington: Why Hasn't a Gay Actor Starred in a Marvel Movie?

    Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.” Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn. Holbrook […]

  • First Man Variety Toronto Studio

    'First Man' Director, Screenwriter Defend Film After Flag Controversy

    Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.” Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn. Holbrook […]

  • Melissa McCarthy TIFF

    Melissa McCarthy: Characters Don't Have to Be Likable to Be Interesting

    Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.” Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn. Holbrook […]

  • Nicole Kidman TIFF

    Nicole Kidman on Why #MeToo Helps Both Men and Women Move Forward

    Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.” Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn. Holbrook […]

  • Wash Westmoreland Keira Knightley Denise Gough

    Keira Knightley Would Love to Play Florence Nightingale

    Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.” Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn. Holbrook […]

  • Eva Noblezada71st Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals,

    Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga to Star in Musical Drama 'Yellow Rose'

    Actor Boyd Holbrook has expressed support for castmate Olivia Munn in the controversy over a sex offender cast in their upcoming film, “The Predator.” Fox announced on Sept. 6 that it had deleted a scene from Shane Black’s “The Predator” after discovering it featured a registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel in a scene opposite Munn. Holbrook […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad