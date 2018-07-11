Boyd Holbrook’s Netflix Movie ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ Adds Cleopatra Coleman

“Last Man on Earth’s” Cleopatra Coleman will star opposite Boyd Holbrook in Netflix’s “In the Shadow of the Moon.” Sources also tell Variety that Michael C. Hall and Bokeem Woodbine have joined the cast.

“Hap and Leonard” creator Jim Mickle is directing the movie from a script by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock. The film is expected to begin shooting later this year.

“Gregory and Geoff’s script is such a great mind bender and beautifully weaves together all my favorite genres,” Mickle said. “Boyd is going to eat this role alive and show why he’s one of the best young actors working today. We’re lucky to have an incredibly talented producing team and a home like Netflix that’s excited to take chances. Any studio that makes ‘Okja’ has a permanent place in my heart.”

Mickle will produce along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill for Automatik, Ben Pugh for 42, and Linda Moran for Nightshade. Fred Berger and Rory Aitken will exec produce.

Production is currently underway, with Netflix planning a 2019 release.

Coleman, whose breakout role came opposite Will Forte in the Fox series “Last Man on Earth,” recently starred in Syfy Films and Snowfort Pictures’ “Hover,” which she also wrote and produced. She will next appear in AMP International’s time-travel sci-fi comedy “James vs. His Future Self.” Mickle is repped by CAA.