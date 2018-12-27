×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Worldwide Box Office Heads for All-Time Record Year

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9641147bd)Thanos (Josh Brolin)"Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War" Film - 2018
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The worldwide movie business is on track to hit an all-time benchmark. Estimates show 2018 could end up with $41.7 billion globally.

That would mark a healthy 2.7% gain from last year, with most of that hike coming from North America. Year-end projections released Thursday by Comscore predict that domestic grosses will hit $11.9 billion, a 7% increase from 2017. International grosses look to reach $29.8 billion, a 2.7% bump compared to the previous year.

Four titles joined the elusive $1 billion club: Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.05 billion), Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther ($1.35 billion), Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ($1.3 billion), and Disney and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” ($1.24 billion). Sony’s “Venom” finished in fifth place worldwide with $855 million, followed by Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” with $791 million, Fox’s “Deadpool 2” with $735 million, and Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” with $668 million.

In all, 53 films finished with more than $100 million in global box office. One of the most profitable films on the list was Paramount’s thriller “A Quiet Place,” directed by John Krasinski. It ended its theatrical run with $340 million worldwide on a $17 million budget.

The year was a tonic for the domestic movie business, which had struggled in 2017 with a 2.3% decline in North America amid concerns that streaming services, led by Netflix, were eroding the customer base. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, said the major studios have responded effectively to the challenge.

“2018 was an absolute monster at the multiplex, delivering a diverse slate of movies big and small,” Dergarabedian said.

The 2018 worldwide total represents a 50% gain over a decade’s time since 2008, when that figure was $27.7 billion — $9.64 billion in North America and $11.1 billion internationally.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Black Mirror Bandersnatch

    Watch the 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Movie Trailer, Premiere Date Set on Netflix

    The next installment of Charlie Brooker’s “Black Mirror” mind-bending tech-dystopia franchise hits Netflix this Friday with a special movie event. The streamer released the trailer for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (watch above or at this link), which premieres Friday, Dec. 28, on Netflix worldwide. It’s expected to be a choose-your-own-adventure style movie, with reports that “Bandersnatch” includes [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Worldwide Box Office Heads for All-Time Record Year

    The worldwide movie business is on track to hit an all-time benchmark. Estimates show 2018 could end up with $41.7 billion globally. That would mark a healthy 2.7% gain from last year, with most of that hike coming from North America. Year-end projections released Thursday by Comscore predict that domestic grosses will hit $11.9 billion, [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Crowned With Extended China Release

    “Aquaman” is set to prolong its reign over the China box office with an extra month in theaters. It has been granted an extension to its release and will be allowed to play through to Feb. 6, 2019, the second day of the Chinese New Year holiday. Foreign revenue-sharing films in China are typically given [...]

  • How 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,'

    Movie Theaters Bounce Back: What's Behind the 2018 Rebound

    Reports of the death of movies are greatly exaggerated. The exhibition business came roaring back in 2018, as blockbusters such as “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” powered ticket sales to record levels. The domestic box office hit a new high-water mark of $11.5 billion and global revenues also have a [...]

  • Jack Black Just Launched A Gaming-Focused

    Jack Black Just Launched a Gaming-Focused YouTube Channel

    Actor Jack Black just launched a YouTube channel called Jablinski Games, he revealed in an introductory clip on Friday. The channel will focus on “games, food, and life,” according to the description underneath the intro clip. “It’s gonna be bigger than Ninja. It’s gonna be bigger than PewDiePie,” Black said before attempting (and failing) to [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Dominates Christmas Day Box Office

    It was a very merry Christmas for “Aquaman.” Despite a competitive frame, the DC superhero dominated the domestic box office on the busy holiday. Warner Bros.’ latest comic book adventure generated $22 million on Tuesday for a five-day bounty of $105 million. That’s one of the best Christmas Day hauls sans “Avatar” or a “Star [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad