Box Office: ‘Venom’ Targets $65 Million Debut, ‘A Star Is Born’ Aims For Mid-$20 Millions

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Venom, A Star Is Born
CREDIT: Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures

October should start strong as two releases targeting vastly different audiences will open at the box office. One stars a shocking otherworldly being. The other is “Venom.”

Early estimates show Tom Hardy’s “Venom” is heading for a lofty $60 million to $65 million debut, while “A Star Is Born,” the musical drama starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, is eyeing $28 million to $30 million.

Sony, the studio behind “Venom,” is tempering expectations, predicting $55-$60 million. Even if “Venom” hits the lower part of that range, it will rank as the biggest October opening, not adjusted for inflation. That distinction currently belongs to Alfonso Cuaron’s”Gravity,” which launched with $55.8 million in 2013.

Ruben Fleischer directed “Venom,” the superhero film intended to launch Sony’s Marvel Universe. It’s separate from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Sony is emphasizing that Venom isn’t hanging around with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The studio is touting “Venom” as darker-than-your-average Marvel movie. Hardy stars as the eponymous antihero, also known as Eddie Brock, a journalist bound to an alien symbiote that gives him powers. Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate round out the cast.

After a Spandex-filled summer, “Venom” is the first superhero film to hit multiplexes since “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Sony is hoping fans are hungry for a comic book movie to justify “Venom’s” $100 million budget.

Warner Bros. is also being conservative with “A Star Is Born,” predicting a release of around $25 million. Cooper’s buzzy directorial debut could climb even higher if its rapturous response at this year’s Venice and Toronto Film Festivals is any indication. Cooper plays an alcoholic country rocker who discovers and falls in love with an up-and-coming artist (Gaga). The cast also includes Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott, and Andrew Dice Clay. It’s the third remake of the original 1937 film, which was adapted into a 1954 musical and a 1976 film with Barbra Streisand.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Cynthia Erivo Harriet

    Cynthia Erivo's Harriet Tubman Movie Lands at Focus

    October should start strong as two releases targeting vastly different audiences will open at the box office. One stars a shocking otherworldly being. The other is “Venom.” Early estimates show Tom Hardy’s “Venom” is heading for a lofty $60 million to $65 million debut, while “A Star Is Born,” the musical drama starring Bradley Cooper […]

  • Venom, A Star Is Born

    Box Office: 'Venom' Targets $65 Million Debut, 'A Star Is Born' Aims For Mid-$20 Millions

    October should start strong as two releases targeting vastly different audiences will open at the box office. One stars a shocking otherworldly being. The other is “Venom.” Early estimates show Tom Hardy’s “Venom” is heading for a lofty $60 million to $65 million debut, while “A Star Is Born,” the musical drama starring Bradley Cooper […]

  • Tell It to the Bees Review

    Toronto Film Review: 'Tell It to the Bees'

    October should start strong as two releases targeting vastly different audiences will open at the box office. One stars a shocking otherworldly being. The other is “Venom.” Early estimates show Tom Hardy’s “Venom” is heading for a lofty $60 million to $65 million debut, while “A Star Is Born,” the musical drama starring Bradley Cooper […]

  • Omar Sy

    Harrison Ford's 'Call of the Wild' Casts Omar Sy (EXCLUSIVE)

    October should start strong as two releases targeting vastly different audiences will open at the box office. One stars a shocking otherworldly being. The other is “Venom.” Early estimates show Tom Hardy’s “Venom” is heading for a lofty $60 million to $65 million debut, while “A Star Is Born,” the musical drama starring Bradley Cooper […]

  • Pride Parade and Festival in Salt

    YouTube Orders LGBTQ Documentary About Pride Movement

    October should start strong as two releases targeting vastly different audiences will open at the box office. One stars a shocking otherworldly being. The other is “Venom.” Early estimates show Tom Hardy’s “Venom” is heading for a lofty $60 million to $65 million debut, while “A Star Is Born,” the musical drama starring Bradley Cooper […]

  • Alexander Ludwig Midway

    'Vikings' Star Alexander Ludwig Joins Roland Emmerich's 'Midway' (EXCLUSIVE)

    October should start strong as two releases targeting vastly different audiences will open at the box office. One stars a shocking otherworldly being. The other is “Venom.” Early estimates show Tom Hardy’s “Venom” is heading for a lofty $60 million to $65 million debut, while “A Star Is Born,” the musical drama starring Bradley Cooper […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad