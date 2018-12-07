×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ to Top ‘The Grinch’ in Slow Box Office Weekend

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
BEHIND THE WHEEL -- “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” introduces Shank, a tough and talented driver in an intense online racing game called Slaughter Race. When Vanellope finds herself in a street race with Shank, her Sugar Rush driving skills are put to the test—and Shank is impressed. Shank’s approach to racing—and life in general—opens Vanellope’s eyes to the limitless possibilities of the internet and the excitement of a new world that feels like home to her. Featuring Gal Gadot as the voice of Shank, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 21, 2018. ©2018 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Animated family fare is dominating at the North American box office, with “Ralph Breaks the Internet” having the edge over “The Grinch” with about $15 million this weekend, early estimates showed Friday.

With no fresh wide releases hitting domestic theaters, the third weekend of Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” was topping the fifth weekend of Universal-Illumination’s “The Grinch” by about $300,000. Should projections hold, “Ralph” could become the fourth movie released this year to top the box office for three weeks straight, joining “Black Panther,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” should wind up the weekend with around $138 million in its first 19 days in North America, while “The Grinch” will go past $220 million domestically. MGM-New Line’s third weekend of “Creed II” is heading for third place in the $9 million to $10 million range to lift the eighth iteration in the Rocky franchise to about $95 million domestically by the end of the weekend.

The fourth weekend of Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” should finish fourth with around $7 million, followed by the sixth weekend of “Bohemian Rhapsody” with about $5 million — which will give the musical biopic more than $170 million domestically.

Related

Universal is seeing modest results from its re-release of “Schindler’s List” in honor of its 25th anniversary with about $750,000 at 1,304 sites. “Schindler’s List” grossed $320 million at the worldwide box office in 1993 and won seven Oscars, including best picture and best director for Steven Spielberg, in the story of German businessman Oskar Schindler (played by Liam Neeson), who saved the lives of more than 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust.

The box office should see a surge again next weekend with the launches of “Spider-Verse: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Mule,” and “Mortal Engines.” Disney opens “Mary Poppins Returns” on Dec. 19 and “Aquaman” and “Bumblebee” are debuting two days later.

Year-to-date North American box office was $10.89 billion as of Dec. 5, up 9.8% over the 2017 box office at the same point, according to comScore. It’s also up 3.2% over 2016, which went on to set a record at $11.4 billion. Thanks to records in February, April, June, and October, the 2018 box office has been on a record-setting pace for most of the year.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore, notes that studios have tended to avoid opening new films during the two post-Thanksgiving weekends.

“As is expected for this typically slow early December weekend in any given year, there are no new wide release titles to entice audiences, so it will be a tale of the holdovers as the industry awaits the customary mid-December flood of high profile titles that will move the ball forward toward the goal of a record box office year that currently holds at a solid 10% advantage over 2017,” he added.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Wanda Sykes Ken Jeong Kristen Wiig

    Who Should Replace Kevin Hart as Oscars Host?

    Less than two days after announcing Kevin Hart as its Oscar host, the Academy is already on the look-out for a replacement, following widespread protests about Hart’s homophobic past tweets. Many are turning to “Saturday Night Live” actresses Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig as possible solutions, while others are looking to proven veterans like Ellen [...]

  • Directors Choice: Erik Matti on ‘Once

    Directors Choice: Erik Matti on ‘Once Upon A Time In America’

    At the Macao festival’s popular Director’s Choice strand, contemporary filmmakers are asked to choose one genre film that has had an impact on them. Three Asian filmmakers were asked to choose non-Asian films, while non-Asian filmmakers were asked to select Asian films. The Philippines’ Erik Matti chose Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon A Time In America.” [...]

  • Macau Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo

    Macau's Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo Exhibition

    Macau’s architectural heritage is showcased in a new photographic exhibition, Experience Macao Cinematic Style. It is timed to coincide with the opening today of the 3rd edition of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao. Organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the exhibition includes pictures taken by a 15-strong mix of professional photographers and [...]

  • IFFAM: Mattie Do, Annick Mahnert Continue

    IFFAM: Mattie Do, Annick Mahnert Continue Journey With ‘Long Walk’

    Laos director Mattie Do and Swiss producer Annick Mahnert are working together on “The Long Walk,” a project that was at the first edition of the IFFAM Project market in 2016 and is showing as a work in progress at the Macao Industry Hub. The pair previously teamed up on “Dearest Sister.” The film was [...]

  • Macao Festival Selector Mike Goodridge Talks

    Macao Festival Selector Mike Goodridge Talks Evolutionary Lineup

    This is the festival’s third year of existence, and Mike Goodridge’s second edition as artistic director. So things should be approaching a degree of maturity now. Goodridge calls it an evolution. What are the major programming lines of the 3rd edition of IFFAM? We are launching the New Chinese Cinema section. The idea is simple [...]

  • IFFAM Alumnus Richie Mehta Takes ‘Delhi

    IFFAM Alumnus Richie Mehta Takes ‘Delhi Crime Story’ to Sundance

    “Delhi Crime Story,” a seven-part series by Indo-Canadian writer-director Richie Mehta (“Siddharth”) will have its world premiere at Sundance in early 2019. Mehta was at the 2nd International Film Festival and Awards, Macao (IFFAM), in 2017 with “The Price of Tea,” one of the three auteur projects at the IFFAM project market that year. Set [...]

  • Valerian

    EuropaCorp, Pathé Sign Three-Year Distribution Pact

    Luc Besson’s financially ailing EuropaCorp has signed a distribution deal with Pathé, which will handle the French release of three EuropaCorp movies per year over the next three years. The first two films to be released by Pathé in France under the deal are Besson’s (“Valerian”) thriller “Anna,” with Helen Mirren, and Guillaume Canet’s “Nous [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad