×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,’ ‘Creed II’ Move Thanksgiving Box Office Toward New Record

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ralph Breaks the Internet
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

A pair of powerful sequels — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” — are dominating at a robust Thanksgiving holiday box office, leading the way to a possible record-setting total for the five-day period.

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is performing impressively as it heads for an estimated domestic launch of about $89 million at 4,017 sites for the holiday period. The family comedy will likely wind up with second-best Thanksgiving opening behind Disney’s “Frozen” at $93.6 million.

The sequel is dwarfing “Wreck-It Ralph,” which opened with $49 million over three days in 2012 on its way to $189 million domestically and $471 million worldwide.

MGM-New Line’s “Creed II” is punching its way to around $60 million at 3,359 venues over five days, far above the $42 million from the original “Creed” during the 2015 Thanksgiving holiday. Both sequels are performing well above forecasts, with “Ralph Breaks the Internet” having been projected to earn between $67 million and $77 million over its first five days of release and “Creed” originally set to pull in north of $45 million.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore, said the holiday frame could top the all-time record of $294 million in 2013, when the second weekend of “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” took in $109.9 million, followed by “Frozen.”

Related

“A spectacularly crowded turkey day frame is off to an amazing start with an appetizing bounty of crowd-pleasing blockbusters and awards season contenders that have enthusiastic crowds flocking to the multiplex, with a new record (and the potential for the first $300 million plus total) for the five-day holiday period in the works in the wake of the biggest pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday that crossed $50 million for the first time,” he added.

Lionsgate’s launch of “Robin Hood” has not hit the bullseye with moviegoers and will finish in seventh place with about $15 million at 2,715 venues for the holiday period. It’s a disappointing total considering its $100 million budget. The holiday gross is in line with pre-release estimates.

Universal’s expanded run of awards contender “Green Book” is heading for a moderate ninth-place finish with about $7 million at 1,063 sites after launching last weekend at 25 locations. The film, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, is produced by Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures. It’s been hit by controversy over Mortensen’s use of the N-word at a Q&A earlier this month, with the star subsequently apologizing.

Holdovers “The Grinch” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” are in a battle for third with “Beasts” likely to prevail with about $43 million over “The Grinch” at $41 million for the five days. Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” should end the holiday weekend with around $117 million on Sunday in its first 10 days while “The Grinch” will hit $179 million in 17 days.

Fox’s fourth weekend of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Paramount’s second weekend of Mark Wahlberg comedy “Instant Family” are in a fight for fifth with about $18 million each. “Rhapsody,” with Rami Malek portraying Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, should cross the $150 million mark by Sunday, its 24th day of release.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Film

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' 'Creed II' Move Thanksgiving Box Office Toward New Record

    A pair of powerful sequels — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” — are dominating at a robust Thanksgiving holiday box office, leading the way to a possible record-setting total for the five-day period. Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is performing impressively as it heads for an estimated domestic launch of about $89 million […]

  • Mrs Doubtfire, Matthew Lawrence, Lisa Jakub,

    'Mrs. Doubtfire' at 25: Inside the Making of the Robin Williams Classic

    A pair of powerful sequels — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” — are dominating at a robust Thanksgiving holiday box office, leading the way to a possible record-setting total for the five-day period. Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is performing impressively as it heads for an estimated domestic launch of about $89 million […]

  • BTS' 'Burn The Stage' Gets an

    BTS' 'Burn the Stage' Gets an Encore in Cinemas Around the World (EXCLUSIVE)

    A pair of powerful sequels — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” — are dominating at a robust Thanksgiving holiday box office, leading the way to a possible record-setting total for the five-day period. Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is performing impressively as it heads for an estimated domestic launch of about $89 million […]

  • Samuel Goldwyn Takes U.S. Rights to

    Samuel Goldwyn Takes U.S. Rights to Russian Oscar Entry 'Sobibor' (EXCLUSIVE)

    A pair of powerful sequels — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” — are dominating at a robust Thanksgiving holiday box office, leading the way to a possible record-setting total for the five-day period. Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is performing impressively as it heads for an estimated domestic launch of about $89 million […]

  • Ventana Sur’s First Proyecta Showcase Frames

    Ventana Sur’s First Proyecta Showcase Frames Women’s Revolution

    A pair of powerful sequels — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” — are dominating at a robust Thanksgiving holiday box office, leading the way to a possible record-setting total for the five-day period. Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is performing impressively as it heads for an estimated domestic launch of about $89 million […]

  • Peppa Pig's 'Festival of Fun' to

    Peppa Pig's 'Festival of Fun' to Get Theatrical Release in U.K.

    A pair of powerful sequels — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” — are dominating at a robust Thanksgiving holiday box office, leading the way to a possible record-setting total for the five-day period. Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is performing impressively as it heads for an estimated domestic launch of about $89 million […]

  • ROMA

    'Roma' to Get Limited Theatrical Release in Italy

    A pair of powerful sequels — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Creed II” — are dominating at a robust Thanksgiving holiday box office, leading the way to a possible record-setting total for the five-day period. Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is performing impressively as it heads for an estimated domestic launch of about $89 million […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad