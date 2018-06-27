Box Office Preview: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ to Rule Over ‘Sicario 2,’ ‘Uncle Drew’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin star in SICARIO 2: SOLDADO.
CREDIT: Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Lions

The June box office will close with a roar.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will easily top the weekend again, while newcomers “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew” eye modest double-digit openings.

The second weekend of “Fallen Kingdom” will bring in another $60 million to $75 million. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole has pocketed $729.8 million worldwide to date, including $567 million overseas. “Fallen Kingdom” is the sequel to 2015’s “Jurassic World,” which made $106.5 million in its sophomore frame. That film had a bigger launch, however, opening to a franchise-best $208.8 million in North America. The dino blockbuster went on to top $652 million domestically and $1 billion globally. The second should also clear the $1 billion mark.

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin is back on the big screen before he even left. The Academy Award-winning actor, who led two of this summer’s biggest blockbusters (“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Deadpool 2”) is reteaming with Benicio Del Toro in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” The follow-up to “Sicario” is targeting around $10 million to $13 million when it opens in 2,500 locations. That’s on par with original film, which debuted in 2015 with $12 million. The critically praised drama went on to earn $84 million globally off its $30 million production budget. The sequel should be in a similar position, a result that’s fair by summer blockbuster standards, but could justify its $35 million price tag.

Related

Stefano Sollima took over directing duties from Denis Villenueve on this go-round, while Taylor Sheridan returned to pen the script. “Day of the Soldado” sees Del Toro and Brolin reprising their roles as a former undercover operative and CIA agent. The bloody and violent sequel chronicles a new chapter in the U.S.-Mexico drug war, following the cartels as they traffick terrorists across the U.S. border. The cast also includes Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener.

The Columbia Pictures film has already received solid reviews, and it currently averaging a 71% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first film, also starring Emily Blunt, secured an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and went on to score three Oscar nominations.

Elsewhere at multiplexes, Lionsgate’s “Uncle Drew” hopes to dunk $10 million to $13 million when it opens in over 2,700 theaters. NBA all-star Kyrie Irving stars in the Pepsi commercial-turned-feature film about a down-on-his-luck basketball coach (Lil Rel Howery), who enlists basketball legend Uncle Drew (Irving) to recruit a group of septuagenarian former ballers to play in Harlem’s Rucker Classic street ball tournament.

The sports comedy features a mashup of athletes and comedians, including Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie, Erica Ash, Tiffany Haddish, and Nick Kroll. “Uncle Drew” was directed by Charles Stone III and written by Jay Longino.

After a sluggish 2017, “Incredibles 2,” “Ocean’s 8,” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” have bolstered the summer box office up 14.1%, according to ComScore. The year-to-date box office is also at an upswing. Midway through 2018, domestic ticket sales have passed $6 billion, reaching that milestone in record time.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Sequel Sets Official Release Date

    The June box office will close with a roar. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will easily top the weekend again, while newcomers “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew” eye modest double-digit openings. The second weekend of “Fallen Kingdom” will bring in another $60 million to $75 million. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole […]

  • Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin

    Box Office Preview: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' to Rule Over 'Sicario 2,' 'Uncle Drew'

    The June box office will close with a roar. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will easily top the weekend again, while newcomers “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew” eye modest double-digit openings. The second weekend of “Fallen Kingdom” will bring in another $60 million to $75 million. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole […]

  • Pixar's Sexism Under John Lasseter Ruined

    How Pixar's Open Sexism Ruined My Dream Job (Guest Column)

    The June box office will close with a roar. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will easily top the weekend again, while newcomers “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew” eye modest double-digit openings. The second weekend of “Fallen Kingdom” will bring in another $60 million to $75 million. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole […]

  • Karlovy Vary: Exclusive First Look at

    Exclusive First Look at Trailer for Comedy 'Panic Attack'

    The June box office will close with a roar. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will easily top the weekend again, while newcomers “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew” eye modest double-digit openings. The second weekend of “Fallen Kingdom” will bring in another $60 million to $75 million. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole […]

  • ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

    'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    The June box office will close with a roar. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will easily top the weekend again, while newcomers “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew” eye modest double-digit openings. The second weekend of “Fallen Kingdom” will bring in another $60 million to $75 million. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole […]

  • Turkish Drama 'Wild Pear Tree' Sold

    Turkish Drama 'The Wild Pear Tree' Lands at Cinema Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

    The June box office will close with a roar. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will easily top the weekend again, while newcomers “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew” eye modest double-digit openings. The second weekend of “Fallen Kingdom” will bring in another $60 million to $75 million. The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad